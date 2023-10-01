Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 27-20 win at Auburn.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show discuss UGA surviving to beat Auburn

For long stretches on Saturday, hope was hard to come by for Georgia. Miscues and missed opportunities were mounting, and appeared possible -- if not likely -- that the Bulldogs long winning streak would come to an end at the hands of one of the progam’s most hated rivals.

Yet UGA -- in the midst of adversity -- refused to lose.

We’re talking about the Dawgs’ dramatic escape at Auburn on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- including the superstar performance in the second half from Brock Bowers that enabled it, the comfort and poise Carson Beck showed after a couple of shaky throws to begin the game in his first road start and some uncustomary lapses by the typically-stellar UGA defense.

UGA fans had opinions flying throughout the night and DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joined the show too to share behind-the-scenes look at what happened during the game on the sideline and after the game after hearing from Georgia players and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart.

To watch this week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click into the video linked in the box at the top of the page.