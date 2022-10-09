Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA’s beatdown of Auburn

Dawgnation Logo
Auburn
10
Final
42
(2) Georgia
  • (12) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Arizona
    22
    Fresno State
    20
    Final
    Boise State
    40
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    16
    Oregon State
    28
    Final
    Stanford
    27
  • Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Navy
    Fri, 10/14 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    SMU
  • UTSA
    Sat, 10/15 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida International
    Nebraska
    14
    Final
    Rutgers
    13
    Houston
    33
    Final
    Memphis
    32
    UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
  • Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    Missouri
    17
    Final
    Florida
    24
    (17) TCU
    38
    Final
    (19) Kansas
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    45
    Final
    Western Michigan
    23
  • Purdue
    31
    Final
    Maryland
    29
    (8) Tennessee
    40
    Final
    (25) LSU
    13
    Texas
    49
    Final
    Oklahoma
    0
    Louisville
    34
    Final
    Virginia
    17
  • Arkansas
    17
    Final
    (23) Mississippi State
    40
    Buffalo
    38
    Final
    Bowling Green
    7
    (4) Michigan
    31
    Final
    Indiana
    10
    Akron
    34
    Final
    Ohio
    55
  • Georgia Southern
    33
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
    South Florida
    24
    Final
    (24) Cincinnati
    28
    Wisconsin
    42
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Ball State
    17
    Final
    Central Michigan
    16
  • (11) Utah
    32
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    42
    Middle Tennessee
    14
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Liberty
    42
    Final
    UMass
    24
    Texas Tech
    31
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma State
    41
  • East Carolina
    9
    Final
    Tulane
    24
    Tulsa
    21
    Final
    Navy
    53
    Virginia Tech
    29
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    45
    Kent State
    24
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    27
  • Toledo
    52
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    32
    North Carolina
    27
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    24
    (21) Washington
    38
    Final
    Arizona State
    45
    Duke
    20
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    23
  • (3) Ohio State
    49
    Final
    Michigan State
    20
    (9) Ole Miss
    52
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    28
    Western Kentucky
    28
    Final
    UTSA
    31
    UConn
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    12
  • UTEP
    31
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    41
    Wyoming
    27
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
    Southern Miss
    10
    Final
    Troy
    27
    Air Force
    27
    Final
    Utah State
    34
  • James Madison
    42
    Final
    Arkansas State
    20
    Appalachian State
    24
    Final
    Texas State
    36
    (20) Kansas State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    9
    Iowa
    6
    Final
    Illinois
    9
  • (5) Clemson
    31
    Final
    Boston College
    3
    South Carolina
    24
    Final
    (13) Kentucky
    14
    Army
    10
    Final
    (15) Wake Forest
    45
    Washington State
    14
    Final
    (6) USC
    30
  • (16) BYU
    20
    Final
    Notre Dame
    28
    Texas A&M
    20
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    24
    Florida State
    17
    Final
    (14) North Carolina State
    19
    Coastal Carolina
    28
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    21
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA’s beatdown of Auburn

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 42-10 win vs. Auburn

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA’s beatdown of Auburn

Georgia’s back? It certainly appeared so Saturday when the Bulldogs smacked around hated rival, Auburn. The final score was 42-10 and the visitors were probably lucky it was that close.

We’re talking about all the action on the DawgNation Postgame Show -- including the most dynamic performance for the Bulldogs defense thus far this season and the sudden emergence of UGA’s running game after its mysterious absence from games earlier this season.

Of course, not everything was perfect Saturday’ -- and we’re talking about that too. Quarterback Stetson Bennett misfired frequently and the passing attack had a hard time matching the stellar play put forth by other units.

However, most of the fans who joined to talk about the game via Zoom, and those that showed up live at The UGA Bookstore, seemed to believe that an easy win against an SEC foe was a welcome change after the last two weeks -- despite the struggles from the passing game.

Former Bulldogs great Terrence Edwards also shared his thoughts on the Bulldogs’ win on today’s show, so click the link in the box at the top of the page to hear what DawgNation had to say.

