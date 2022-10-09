Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA’s beatdown of Auburn

Georgia’s back? It certainly appeared so Saturday when the Bulldogs smacked around hated rival, Auburn. The final score was 42-10 and the visitors were probably lucky it was that close.

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 42-10 win vs. Auburn

We’re talking about all the action on the DawgNation Postgame Show -- including the most dynamic performance for the Bulldogs defense thus far this season and the sudden emergence of UGA’s running game after its mysterious absence from games earlier this season.

Of course, not everything was perfect Saturday’ -- and we’re talking about that too. Quarterback Stetson Bennett misfired frequently and the passing attack had a hard time matching the stellar play put forth by other units.

However, most of the fans who joined to talk about the game via Zoom, and those that showed up live at The UGA Bookstore, seemed to believe that an easy win against an SEC foe was a welcome change after the last two weeks -- despite the struggles from the passing game.

Former Bulldogs great Terrence Edwards also shared his thoughts on the Bulldogs’ win on today’s show, so click the link in the box at the top of the page to hear what DawgNation had to say.