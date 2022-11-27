Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to UGA going undefeated again

Georgia finished its regular season schedule undefeated for a second straight year after a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech, and while the Bulldogs have more significant goals in front of them, it seems appropriate to pause to consider what this UGA team has already accomplished.

Prior to last season, Georgia’s most recent undefeated regular season occurred in 1982. Over the course of the next 38 years, UGA lost at least twice in every year but two. Yet under Coach Kirby Smart, regular season losses have become almost unthinkable -- leaving fans with nothing to concern themselves with other than debating the manner in which victory was achieved.

Make no mistake, there was also plenty of that going on after Saturday as well. The Yellow Jackets actually scored first on their opening drive to begin the game, and UGA appeared to sleepwalk through much of the first half. The Bulldogs rallied to score 37 unanswered points, but the final margin fell well below the projected 35.5-point spread.

Nonetheless, UGA now moves on to the postseason -- including next Saturday’s SEC championship game -- as the prohibitive favorite to once again win the national championship. Or as we like to say around here, GO42N22.

