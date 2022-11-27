Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to UGA going undefeated again

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • (12) Washington
    51
    Final
    Washington State
    33
    BYU
    35
    Final
    Stanford
    26
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    (14) Utah
    Sat, 12/3 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (5) USC
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38
  • Toledo
    14
    Final
    Western Michigan
    20
    Central Michigan
    19
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    38
    Utah State
    23
    Final
    Boise State
    42
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (21) Cincinnati
    24
  • Arizona State
    35
    Final
    Arizona
    38
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    Colorado State
    17
    North Carolina State
    30
    Final
    (18) North Carolina
    27
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
  • Nebraska
    24
    Final
    Iowa
    17
    (17) UCLA
    35
    Final
    California
    28
    Florida
    38
    Final
    (16) Florida State
    45
    Wyoming
    0
    Final
    Fresno State
    30
  • Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
  • Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
    Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
    Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
  • (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
    Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
  • Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
    Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
    Louisville
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    Duke
    34
  • UTEP
    31
    Final
    UTSA
    34
    UAB
    37
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Illinois
    41
    Final
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    48
    Final
    Arkansas State
    19
  • Memphis
    31
    Final
    SMU
    34
    Auburn
    27
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    49
    Purdue
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    16
    (10) Oregon
    34
    Final
    (22) Oregon State
    38
  • Minnesota
    23
    Final
    Wisconsin
    16
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Jose State
    27
    Michigan State
    16
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    35
    (14) Utah
    63
    Final
    Colorado
    21
  • Iowa State
    14
    Final
    (4) TCU
    62
    Louisiana
    41
    Final
    Texas State
    13
    Southern Miss
    20
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Nevada
    22
    Final
    UNLV
    27
  • Appalachian State
    48
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    51
    Middle Tennessee
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    28
    (6) LSU
    23
    Final
    Texas A&M
    38
    (25) UCF
    46
    Final
    South Florida
    39
  • (9) Tennessee
    56
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    0
    (13) Notre Dame
    27
    Final
    (5) USC
    38
    Oklahoma
    48
    Final
    Texas Tech
    51
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Houston
    30
  • Syracuse
    32
    Final
    Boston College
    23
    Pittsburgh
    42
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    16
    Kansas
    27
    Final
    (15) Kansas State
    47
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    San Diego State
    3
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38

Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to UGA going undefeated again

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 37-14 win vs. Georgia Tech.

Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to UGA going undefeated again

Georgia finished its regular season schedule undefeated for a second straight year after a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech, and while the Bulldogs have more significant goals in front of them, it seems appropriate to pause to consider what this UGA team has already accomplished.

Prior to last season, Georgia’s most recent undefeated regular season occurred in 1982. Over the course of the next 38 years, UGA lost at least twice in every year but two. Yet under Coach Kirby Smart, regular season losses have become almost unthinkable -- leaving fans with nothing to concern themselves with other than debating the manner in which victory was achieved.

Make no mistake, there was also plenty of that going on after Saturday as well. The Yellow Jackets actually scored first on their opening drive to begin the game, and UGA appeared to sleepwalk through much of the first half. The Bulldogs rallied to score 37 unanswered points, but the final margin fell well below the projected 35.5-point spread.

Nonetheless, UGA now moves on to the postseason -- including next Saturday’s SEC championship game -- as the prohibitive favorite to once again win the national championship. Or as we like to say around here, GO42N22.

To watch what UGA fans had to say about the Bulldogs’ win vs. the Yellow Jackets, take a look at the video linked in the box at the top of the page.

