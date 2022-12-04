Watch DawgNation’s postgame show react to UGA winning the SEC championship
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA winning the SEC championship with a 50-30 victory against LSU.
Watch DawgNation’s postgame show react to UGA winning the SEC championship
There had been numerous phrases used in recent days to describe what it would mean for Georgia to win the SEC championship. Kirby Smart had called it a “box to be checked,” and wide receiver Kearis Jackson had called it “a number on the wall.”
No matter how it’s categorized, it’s part of the program’s storied history now.
UGA reigns as SEC champions for the 14th time and the second time since Smart became coach in 2016.
The win also likely secures the No. 1 ranking for the Bulldogs heading into the College Football Playoff, and a chance to play its national semifinal game in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl.
There is mystery about who the Bulldogs opponent will be. A Sunday afternoon announcement will determine that -- with the two most likely possibilities being either TCU or Ohio State.
All of these subjects and more are addressed on the DawgNation Postgame Show, which is linked in the box at the top of the page.
UGA News
- Watch DawgNation’s postgame show react to UGA winning the SEC championship
- How Georgia football’s win, other Saturday results impact final College Football Playoff picture
- Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
- Heisman finalist or not, Stetson Bennett celebrates leading Georgia football to SEC championship
- Georgia football-LSU instant observations as Bulldogs come out on top in 2022 SEC Championship