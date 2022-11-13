Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA earning another SEC championship berth

Georgia will Own The East once again in 2022 thanks to a win Saturday night at Mississippi State in a game played in frigid cold temperatures.

However, the low temperature didn’t stop thousands of Georgia fans from traveling west to watch their team play, nor did the late night prevent many other UGA fans from joining the conversation on this week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame show.

The general theme of the chatter surrounded the Bulldogs’ ability to shake off a couple miscues and still earn a comfortable win on the scoreboard.

Among the concerns that were noticed were an odd sequence of clock management near the end of the first half that allowed MSU time to take a punt back for a touchdown, the lack of success for the Bulldogs rushing game and, once again, too many turnovers.

Yet UGA fans were largely satisfied by the win because, despite those issues, the Bulldogs defense held the high-powered MSU passing attack at bay and Stetson Bennett dialed up touchdown throws to Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, rushed for one himself and Ladd McConkey provided his best game of the season as well.

