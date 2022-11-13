Dawgnation Logo
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA earning another SEC championship berth

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s SEC East-clinching win for UGA at Mississippi State.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show reacting to UGA earning another SEC championship berth

Georgia will Own The East once again in 2022 thanks to a win Saturday night at Mississippi State in a game played in frigid cold temperatures.

However, the low temperature didn’t stop thousands of Georgia fans from traveling west to watch their team play, nor did the late night prevent many other UGA fans from joining the conversation on this week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame show.

The general theme of the chatter surrounded the Bulldogs’ ability to shake off a couple miscues and still earn a comfortable win on the scoreboard.

Among the concerns that were noticed were an odd sequence of clock management near the end of the first half that allowed MSU time to take a punt back for a touchdown, the lack of success for the Bulldogs rushing game and, once again, too many turnovers.

Yet UGA fans were largely satisfied by the win because, despite those issues, the Bulldogs defense held the high-powered MSU passing attack at bay and Stetson Bennett dialed up touchdown throws to Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, rushed for one himself and Ladd McConkey provided his best game of the season as well.

For more on what DawgNation was saying after Saturday night’s game, click the video linked in the box at the top of the page.

