Duck Hunt domination! Watch DawgNation’s postgame show after blowout win vs. Oregon
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 49-3 win vs. Oregon in Atlanta on Saturday.
Georgia’s dominant win vs. Oregon was the perfect start to the 2022 season for UGA fans, and the perfect moment to usher in a new era for the DawgNation Postgame show. Check out the latest video to see Brandon Adams, and former UGA great, and record-setting wide receiver, Terrence Edwards share their thoughts on the Bulldogs 49-3 win and the message the performance delivered.
However, it won’t just be BA and Terrence who’ll weigh in. UGA fans also will have their voice heard from as well, and as you might imagine, they were fired up about what they had seen from the Bulldogs.
The DawgNation Postgame Show airs on all the DawgNation video channels -- including Facebook, YouTube and here on the site immediately after the game. And next week, the show returns to its normal home in Athens at the UGA Bookstore after the home opener vs. Samford. So if you’re going to the game, stop by and see BA on the second floor after the game, and check out this week’s video, linked below.