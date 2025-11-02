Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they seek another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom or call us at 678-645-DAWG (3294) to provide their takes on what the Dawgs need to do to get back to the College Football mountaintop. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s close call against those ‘lousy, stinkin’ Gators.’

While many of us still fondly refer to the annual game in Jacksonville as the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party,” the atmosphere during this year’s contest was more like a game of survival than a party.

No matter what the records are going into this game, you can always expect some intense moments between these two hated rivals. Throw in the fact the Gators were playing their first game since the firing of their coach Billy Napier, all bets were off to start the game. And it stayed that way till the end. But like they’ve done all season, this year’s Dawg’s squad proved once again they got some serious bite in them and pulled away in the end for a gritty 24-20 victory.

It’s fitting this was the last game before the schools take the ‘Cocktail Party’ on the road for the next two seasons while Jacksonville builds a new stadium. The hunkered down performance by UGA stars like Gunner Stockton, Zachariah Branch and former UF commit Chauncey Bowens, reminded us just how special this neutral site game is for the fans.

On this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, I’ll discuss the key moments that allowed the Dawgs to battle long enough to pull out the win and keep the Gator Hater Updater ticking along for another year!

As always, former Dawg, Rodrigo Blankenship joins us, as well as DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.