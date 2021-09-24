Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley

Georgia landed a commitment from a 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley on Friday
The Georgia Bulldogs did not have to wait long on Friday to get some good news on the recruiting trail, as 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley announced his commitment to Georgia just minutes after midnight.

Hughley announced his decision via his Twitter account.

Georgia currently has 17 commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, led by 5-star safety Malaki Starks and 4-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs hosted a number of key targets in Athens this past weekend, including 2023 5-star quarterback Arch Manning. Hughley was also on hand to see Georgia beat South Carolina 40-13.

Langston Hughes Class of 2023 OT Bo Hughley enjoys another unofficial visit to UGA for the South Carolina game on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell

Under Smart, the Bulldogs have signed a top-4 class in each of the past five recruiting cycles. With Hughley now a member of the class, Georgia seems poised to do so again in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

