Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley
The Georgia Bulldogs did not have to wait long on Friday to get some good news on the recruiting trail, as 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley announced his commitment to Georgia just minutes after midnight.
Hughley announced his decision via his Twitter account.
Georgia currently has 17 commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, led by 5-star safety Malaki Starks and 4-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs hosted a number of key targets in Athens this past weekend, including 2023 5-star quarterback Arch Manning. Hughley was also on hand to see Georgia beat South Carolina 40-13.
Under Smart, the Bulldogs have signed a top-4 class in each of the past five recruiting cycles. With Hughley now a member of the class, Georgia seems poised to do so again in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: David Pollack discusses whether UGA’s defense is ‘historically good’
- What Jalen Kimber’s injury means for the Georgia football secondary
- Georgia quarterback JT Daniels real takes, why third downs are personal to him
- Georgia football expected to drum Vanderbilt by 5 touchdowns in Music City
- WATCH Kirby Smart epic postgame locker room speech: ‘We’re practicing to beat everybody!
- Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart challenges UGA to ‘beat everybody’ in 2021
- Georgia football 2022 schedule: Rating each game on a friendly Bulldogs’ slate
UGA News
- Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley
- Bear Alexander: 5-star DT prospect transferring from Texas to IMG Academy
- WATCH: Georgia 2023 TE commit Pearce Spurlin III goes off in 318-yard, 5-TD performance
- BREAKING: 5-star junior priority AJ Harris names UGA in final 7, touts a commitment date
- PHOTOS: The Georgia football recruits to pay attention to from the South Carolina game