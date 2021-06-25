Georgia lands commitment from 4-star athlete Jacorey Thomas
Georgia picked up its first commitment of the month on Friday when 4-star athlete Jacorey Thomas announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Thomas is a 4-star athlete and the No. 316 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thomas comes from Orlando, Fla.
UGA News
- Georgia lands commitment from 4-star athlete Jacorey Thomas
- 5-star 2023 QB Arch Manning set to visit UGA over the next two days
- Kojo Antwi: Prized in-state WR examines the tough home stretch of his recruitment
- Jacob Hood: Massive 6-foot-8 OL points out what he now likes best about UGA
- Priority Georgia RB target Branson Robinson sets commitment date to honor his late uncle
Next5-star 2023 QB Arch Manning set to visit UGA over the next two days