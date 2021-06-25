Georgia lands commitment from 4-star athlete Jacorey Thomas

Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia fans after their win at Notre Dame on Sept. 9, 2017. 2017. Photo: UGA/David Weikel
Georgia picked up its first commitment of the month on Friday when 4-star athlete Jacorey Thomas announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Thomas is a 4-star athlete and the No. 316 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thomas comes from Orlando, Fla.

