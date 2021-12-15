Julian Humphrey: 3 things to know about Georgia football 2022 4-star defensive back signee

The Bulldogs dipped into Houston to land the 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback. As of this writing, he’s one of four defensive back Georgia signees in the 2022 class, a number that could grow depending on what becomes of 5-star prospect Kamari Wilson and committed defensive back Daylen Everette.

Defensive back was a clear position of need for Georgia in the 2022 recruiting cycle. That’s why the addition of 4-star cornerback Julian Humphrey is a welcome one.

“He just has a naturally competitive nature to challenge the guy that is ahead of him or the guy that is older or maybe even better than him when he was younger,” Clear Lake assistant coach Rocky Granville said. “To me, he has basically always been that way.”

As it stands, Humphrey is one of two players in this class with ties to the state of Texas, with 4-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander being the other.

Georgia has gone into Texas before to land defensive back prospects, as it signed Jalen Kimber in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs also pulled Lewis Cine out of Texas, where he spent his senior season after moving from Massachusetts.

Julian Humphrey could be part of an all-time great defensive back haul

Shortly after his commitment, Humphrey began floating the idea that Georgia could end up putting together one of the all-time defensive back recruiting classes.

Entering Wednesday, Georgia has a commitment from six players who line up in the defensive backfield. All six of them are rated as 4-star recruits.