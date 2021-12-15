Mykel Williams: 3 things to know about Georgia football’s 2022 5-star defensive line signee

“Well, there’s a lot there,” Williams said after Georgia’s game against Arkansas. “There is a lot I liked but really what I liked best was the crowd and how active they were for an early game.”

Mykel Williams flipped his commitment to Georgia

Williams was one of three players to announce his commitment to Georgia during its off week in the regular season. Two days before Williams flipped to Georgia, the Bulldogs landed a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah. The day after Williams announced his commitment to Georgia, the Bulldogs landed another big-time commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

As for why Williams made the decision to flip and stick with Georgia, his long-term relationships with Dell McGee and Tray Scott stood out.

“They really just told me that’s where I need to be,” Williams said. “They told me I could come in and play a little bit of outside linebacker and defensive end. Just play the Edge. Just do what I have got to do.”

Mykel Williams figures to be a key figure in Georgia’s defensive line haul

While Williams could go on to play outside linebacker given his size and frame, he might best be used as a Travon Walker-type player for the Bulldogs. The junior has been a key part of Georgia’s defense this season and figures to be a high selection in the NFL draft.

Williams is the highest-rated signee in the front seven for this Georgia class, but he’s not the only top talent. Georgia also holds commitments from Alexander, 4-star linebackers Jalon Walker and CJ Washington. All three rank among the top 150 prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle.