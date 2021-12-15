Oscar Delp: 3 things to know about Georgia football’s 2022 4-star tight end signee
At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Delp was another big addition for the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs pulled Delp out of Cumming, Ga., with Delp starring for West Forsyth High School. Georgia signed 4-star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild out of West Forsyth in the 2021 recruiting cycle as well.
Related: Georgia football lands commitment from Oscar Delp
Brock Bowers played a big role in landing Oscar Delp
Bowers led Georgia in every receiving category this year and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. His usage in the Georgia offense gave Delp a clear view of how he could be used in Todd Monken’s offense.
Delp possesses many of the same athletic traits as Bowers, as opposed to being one of the bigger tight ends such as Darnell Washington or John FitzPatrick. Those pass-catching skills could greatly help Georgia’s offense, as early as next season.
“I think it was that game against Vanderbilt when Brock Bowers got a handoff and scored a receiving touchdown,” Delp said. “In the games before that, he got the ball numerous times. That was kind of really it for me. I saw how they were using him and what they have always told me they wanted to do with me in the future. They always told me what they were going to do and what they were going to do with him.”
Georgia football had to hold off South Carolina, Michigan and Clemson to land Oscar Delp
Georgia faced some pretty stiff competition in landing Delp. Michigan was the first school to offer the talented tight end. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers also made a run at Delp.
But Georgia’s chief competitor for Delp was the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia and South Carolina haven’t gone head to head for many recruits in recent years, but Shane Beamer and his staff made a big impact on Delp’s family.
The Gamecocks ultimately finished as the runners-up to Georgia for Delp’s services.
“I just know that Georgia is going to have that o-line, they’re going to have that quarterback situation,” Delp said. “They’re always going to be there and be able to get me the ball. I’m not really going to have a lot to worry about except myself.”
Todd Hartley lands another top target in Oscar Delp
The Georgia tight ends coach is having quite a run at Georgia. In 2020, he landed a commitment from 5-star prospect Darnell Washington. In 2021, he went out to California to land Bowers.
He didn’t have to go far to land Delp, but to land a top-110 prospect at the tight end position for the third straight cycle is no small feat.
With Bowers emerging this season as well, Hartley has proven that he can do more than just land talented recruits. He can also turn them into major weapons for the Georgia offense.
“He was huge,” Delp said of Hartley. “He was definitely the huge recruiter in it. The relationship I have with him compared to other coaches is not really comparable. I’ve got a really good relationship. He would talk with my parents all the time. He would talk with me. Everyone.”
Oscar Delp highlights
Oscar Delp recruiting profile
On3 consensus: No. 75 player in the country, No. 3 tight end, No. 7 player in Georgia, 247Sports: No. 41 overall player, No. 1 tight end, No. 4 player in Georgia, Rivals: No. 100 player in the country, No. 2 tight end, No. 10 player in Georgia, ESPN: No. 162 overall player, No. 3 tight end, No. 17 player in Georgia
Will Oscar Delp enroll early
Yes, Delp will enroll early at Georgia.
Oscar Delp explains his commitment to Georgia football
More Oscar Delp stories from around DawgNation
- South Carolina wanted Oscar Delp. Here’s how he ended up committing to Georgia anyway
- Oscar Delp: ‘The meeting of all meetings’ and how Todd Hartley found his next great TE
- Oscar Delp: Priority target recaps visit to see ‘dominant’ UGA before upcoming October decision
- Oscar Delp: Nation’s No. 2 TE hints at a strong family connection to UGA
- Oscar Delp: Georgia’s No. 1 TE target is now also a roommate target for Gunner Stockton
UGA News
- Early Signing Period: Georgia football 2022 recruiting class commits, signees, live updates
- Oscar Delp: 3 things to know about Georgia football’s 2022 4-star tight end signee
- Mykel Williams: 3 things to know about Georgia football’s 2022 5-star defensive line signee
- BREAKING: 5-star CB Daylen Everette has made an early Early Signing Day decision
- BREAKING: Hyperfast 4-star WR Chandler Smith has made his college decision