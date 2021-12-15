Oscar Delp: 3 things to know about Georgia football’s 2022 4-star tight end signee

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Delp was another big addition for the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs pulled Delp out of Cumming, Ga., with Delp starring for West Forsyth High School. Georgia signed 4-star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild out of West Forsyth in the 2021 recruiting cycle as well.

Brock Bowers played a big role in landing Oscar Delp

Bowers led Georgia in every receiving category this year and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. His usage in the Georgia offense gave Delp a clear view of how he could be used in Todd Monken’s offense.

Delp possesses many of the same athletic traits as Bowers, as opposed to being one of the bigger tight ends such as Darnell Washington or John FitzPatrick. Those pass-catching skills could greatly help Georgia’s offense, as early as next season.

“I think it was that game against Vanderbilt when Brock Bowers got a handoff and scored a receiving touchdown,” Delp said. “In the games before that, he got the ball numerous times. That was kind of really it for me. I saw how they were using him and what they have always told me they wanted to do with me in the future. They always told me what they were going to do and what they were going to do with him.”

Georgia football had to hold off South Carolina, Michigan and Clemson to land Oscar Delp

Georgia faced some pretty stiff competition in landing Delp. Michigan was the first school to offer the talented tight end. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers also made a run at Delp.