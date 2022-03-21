BREAKING: 4-star Florida DB Antione Jackson becomes first Georgia commitment of the 2024 class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the commitment made on Monday evening by 4-star Florida cornerback Antione Jackson of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.
=============================================================
Antione Jackson is an impressive young prospect that just triggered a lot of firsts for DawgNation.
He’s the first commitment in the class of 2024. Jackson is the first commitment to new Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown. He’s the first Georgia Bulldog to commit with an edit tracked by the very popular and talented hip-hop artist Rod Wave.
Jackson is also the nation’s No. 6 cornerback and the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite.
Check out his commitment tweet below.
Check out his HUDL highlight film below.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
SENTELL'S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Georgia legacy commit Pearce Spurlin III shares an insider’s view of the big recruiting weekend
- Arch Madness: 5-star QB Arch Manning headlines a big list of unofficial visitors in town
- 5-star gunslinger Dylan Raiola is in town today, shares what he loves the most about the ‘Dawgs
- Jalen Hale: 5-star junior WR has “great” first unofficial visit, says UGA is now in line for an OV
- Dylan Raiola: The 5-star QB who plays with Jesus Christ on his goalpost
- The next Georgia basketball coach needs to do recruit a lot better in this one area
- Georgia sends out an impressive early offer to 8th-grade LB Tyler Atkinson
- Aliou Bah: How UGA was able to sign the stout 2022 OL
- The number of Bulldog legacies in the 2023 class is astounding
- The injury rehab for All-American DT signee Christen Miller sounds very encouraging
- Georgia’s highest-rated OL commit shares a strong endorsement for new line coach Stacy Searels
- Georgia OL commit Ryqueze McElderry wins Under Armour Camp MVP, notes commitment is solid
- 5-star EDGE signee Marvin Jones Jr. got Kirby Smart to sign karaoke on his official visit
- Daylen Everette: How UGA was able to add the 5-star CB as an 11th-hour signee
- Andrew Paul: The knock-your-scarf-off story about Georgia’s new RB signee
- 5-star junior RB Rueben Owens II sees a “family” in place at UGA, dishes on his recent visit
- Darris Smith: The 3 must-read stories about Georgia’s next great pass rush prospect
- WATCH: All-American DT Christen Miller goes 1-on-1 with DawgNation about his decision
- Why was UGA unable to sign an elite 5-star receiver in this class?
- Caleb Downs: Nation’s No. 1 junior safety says it feels good to be wanted by UGA
- Oscar Delp: His mom rewrote a 1995 party song for Karaoke night on his official visit
- Big Bear Alexander: A torn labrum didn’t stop the UGA signee in 2021