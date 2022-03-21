BREAKING: 4-star Florida DB Antione Jackson becomes first Georgia commitment of the 2024 class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the commitment made on Monday evening by 4-star Florida cornerback Antione Jackson of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. ============================================================= Antione Jackson is an impressive young prospect that just triggered a lot of firsts for DawgNation.

He’s the first commitment in the class of 2024. Jackson is the first commitment to new Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown. He’s the first Georgia Bulldog to commit with an edit tracked by the very popular and talented hip-hop artist Rod Wave. Jackson is also the nation’s No. 6 cornerback and the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite. Check out his commitment tweet below.