Jayden Wayne: 5-star EDGE has scheduled his first official visit with Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Jayden Wayne.
Jayden Wayne was at Georgia for the Charleston Southern game on Nov. 20, 2021. The 5-star rising senior was back in Athens for the next home game for G-Day on April 16, 2022.
And now he’s already on his way back on May 20. It appears those 2,700 miles are nothing but a G-thing to the talented EDGE prospect out in Washington.
Wayne told DawgNation on Monday afternoon that he has scheduled an official visit to UGA for that weekend. It is important to point out that this is the first official visit that Wayne has scheduled.
“My family and I sat down and talked with Coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe) and coach [Kirby] Smart,” he said.
“Winning atmosphere.”
“The brotherhood there is ridiculous.”
“I can see myself playing there.”
“It is amazing. Just the atmosphere and the vibe there.”
“It was just an amazing atmosphere. Felt like family really.”
Coming off the visit, he said that Georgia was definitely going to be one of his top five schools it comes time to make that cutdown determination.
That “brotherhood” example was something he saw up close.
“I was just hanging around with all of the players,” he said. “Just seeing them talking to each other. Just seeing their NFL guys and their draft guys coming back for the spring game. They just have a bond. A really good bond among the players at Georgia.”
Wayne said he was in the search, research and discovery phase of his recruitment. He dropped a top 11 back in late January that included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Washington.
He’s been clicking off the visits. Georgia was this past weekend. Alabama was last weekend. He will visit Oregon next weekend for its spring game.
“I’m going to keep checking schools out until I find the right fit,” he said.
Jayden Wayne: A quick lap around his decision
Wayne has been impressed by a few other schools in his process up to this point. Alabama, Oregon, Texas and Washington should also be seen as prime contenders at this point, among others.
He’s had the rich exposure opportunity of seeing Alabama and Georgia in back-to-back weeks as a priority recruit. What was that like? How are those programs different?
“There are really just different stuff,” he said. “Different styles of coaching. The brotherhood at Georgia, again, just really stands out and is different at Georgia.”
Wayne said he has not seen a brotherhood at a school like he just saw this past weekend in Athens. His father, Donald, also joined him in Athens this past weekend.
“He loved it,” Jayden Wayne said.
The 5-star said to look for him to return to UGA in June. He’s working to make his commitment decision prior to his senior season. He will be an early enrollee at one of his top schools.
Check out his junior year film below.
