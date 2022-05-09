Jayden Wayne: 5-star EDGE has scheduled his first official visit with Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Jayden Wayne. ========================================================= Jayden Wayne was at Georgia for the Charleston Southern game on Nov. 20, 2021. The 5-star rising senior was back in Athens for the next home game for G-Day on April 16, 2022.

And now he’s already on his way back on May 20. It appears those 2,700 miles are nothing but a G-thing to the talented EDGE prospect out in Washington. Wayne told DawgNation on Monday afternoon that he has scheduled an official visit to UGA for that weekend. It is important to point out that this is the first official visit that Wayne has scheduled. “My family and I sat down and talked with Coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe) and coach [Kirby] Smart,” he said.

“Winning atmosphere.” “The brotherhood there is ridiculous.” “I can see myself playing there.” “It is amazing. Just the atmosphere and the vibe there.” “It was just an amazing atmosphere. Felt like family really.” Coming off the visit, he said that Georgia was definitely going to be one of his top five schools it comes time to make that cutdown determination.