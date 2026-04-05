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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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ArticleArticle Latest Recruiting
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Georgia adds to 2027 recruiting class, lands commitment from talented …
Georgia has made another addition to its 2027 recruiting class, as the Bulldogs landed a commitment from offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower out of Valdosta, Georgia.
Connor Riley
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Elijah Morrison: Why Georgia football stands out for the road grader OL
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Elijah Morrison at Hebron Christian. He ranks as the nation’s No. 23 IOL and the No. 416 …
Jeff Sentell
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Joakim Gouda: Priority LB target to see Georgia football again this …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Joakim Gouda at McEachern High. He’s the nation’s No. 15 LB and the No. 197 overall …
Jeff Sentell
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Sentell’s Intel: 49 prospects have already set up their UGA official visit
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting breaks down a comprehensive list of the official visits already scheduled for the Class of 2027.
Jeff Sentell
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Kenneth Simon II: Tennessee LB legacy is very intrigued by Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 4-star Kenneth Simon II. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 LB and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
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