AJ Harris: Check out the rave review Georgia’s newest commit got from NFL first-rounder Jaycee Horn

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star AJ Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 CB and the No. 25 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= AJ Harris committed to Georgia early this evening. It meant a few things ... The first 5-star commitment of the 2023 class

Moved Georgia from the nation’s No. 10 class to No. 5 in the country

Brings a former Kirby Smart camper from 2018 to the 2023 class

Early enrollee in January of 2023

Doesn’t plan to take any more visits or talk to any other schools

His father, Dan, is retired military from the U.S. Army. He’s lived abroad for a large portion of his life and was even born in Europe. Harris has always had the type of character and structure that one might expect growing up in a military family.

Big win for new DB coach Fran Brown in a head-to-head fight down the stretch with the Florida Gators

His decision was such a big deal that DawgNation opted to go live and break down what it all meant for Georgia. That live feed from earlier tonight is embedded below. Harris has been a marquee-level recruit on Georgia’s radar for quite some time. Ever since he blew up as a national recruit in the winter months of 2021.

When that happened, DawgNation began to write a lot about Harris. Quite a bit. There’s one specific story we will share again here that will draw a lot of interest. That would be the opinion of his training partner. That just happened to be NFL first-rounder Jaycee Horn of the Carolina Panthers. DawgNation got the chance to speak to Horn last summer. Those two had been working out for some time together.

It is important to place some context here into Horn’s evaluation. This assessment came in the summer of 2021. It was roughly a year ago when he shared his thoughts on what Harris already was as a college prospect heading into his junior year of high school ball. Harris has the talent that first-round NFL cornerbacks take notice of. Jaycee Horn, the first cornerback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, has worked out with Harris. They share the same trainer in Oliver Davis II. When it comes to an assessment, the eighth overall selection pulls no punches. “He’s really ready right now,” Horn told DawgNation in June of 2021. “It is crazy because he has got the size and everything and he’s not even in the 11th grade yet. Two more years. That’s crazy. He’s filled out. He’s got great technique.” Horn then paid him an even bigger compliment. “He reminds me of myself,” the NFL first-rounder out of South Carolina said. “He is real mature for his age. Real mature. His play is mature, but just how he acts off the field. I was with him all day yesterday working out with him and just talking to him he’s got the same mindset I had coming out. I just tell him if he works hard and stays out of trouble, then the sky is the limit for him. He’s got everything.”