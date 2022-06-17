Commitment of 5-star AJ Harris has social media buzzing about Georgia football

He becomes the highest-rated player to join Georgia’s class, as he is the No. 25 ranked prospect in the class. The 6-foot-1 cornerback picked Georgia over the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Florida.

Even after all the recruiting wins and the National Championship this past season, the Georgia program is still down to celebrate 5-star commitments. That much was evident following the announcement from 5-star cornerback AJ Harris.

Part of what makes the commitment of Harris so significant is that it keeps him from going to other programs. Specifically the Florida Gators.

Harris had been expected to take a visit to Florida this weekend and throughout the spring Harris seemed to be heading to Florida.

But Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown and the Georgia recruiting staff kept battling and working and were ultimately able to beat the Gators for one of the top players in the 2022 recruiting class.

Billy Napier was able to land some impressive wins to close the 2022 recruiting cycle with Kamari Wilson and Shemar James, players that Georgia had wanted.

But this commitment feels like a repeat from the Dan Mullen era, where the Bulldogs so often beat out Florida for the top recruits.

It didn’t take Georgia fans long to point that out, as they were more than happy to once again celebrate a win over their biggest rivals.