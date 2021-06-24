5-star 2023 QB Arch Manning set to visit UGA over the next two days

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about an initial big two-day visit for 2023 5-star QB Arch Manning. ============================================================= Arch Manning, the 2023 5-star QB of that name brand in quarterbacks, is set to be in Athens for the next two days.

Yes, it is that Manning family. His two uncles, Eli and Peyton, are still national sports brands that are appearing in commercials well after their playing years have concluded. The unique wrinkle in his story is that he is aptly named. His game is more in tune with the improvisational playmaker on wheels that his father showed while terrorizing the SEC and making that last name a Boardwalk property when it comes to quarterbacks. Manning, the son of Cooper, ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite scale. This visit has been planned for some time and has been reported by multiple outlets for some time, including 247Sports and Rivals.

But this is by no means a selective visit. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) has been on a tour of several programs over this month. It appears a lot of the most likely candidates are connected to relationships within the Manning family. The recruiting industry continually points to Duke, LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia and Tennessee as teams that have a shot in this one. Clemson has also already earned a visit this month.

LSU is in this because of the obvious. Both of his uncles left the state to go play college football, but there aren’t many 5-star players from that state that don’t wind up in Baton Rouge. Manning’s go-to receiver at Newman, A.J. Johnson, has also already committed to LSU in the 2022 cycle. Duke has a chance in this one because the Mannings are so connected to head coach David Cutcliffe from his life-long relationships dating back to their time together at Tennessee. Cutcliffe was Manning’s offensive coordinator. Ole Miss is where both Arch and Eli played so the family’s roots there go deep. His uncle Peyton played at Tennessee. The Georgia connection traces to two figures on the staff. Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke knows the Manning family well from his many years of patrolling the sidelines as a player, assistant coach and head coach at Ole Miss. There’s also the Kirby Smart factor. Smart played in the SEC at the same time that Peyton did and those two have remained friends since their playing days. They have even mentioned one another’s names in public often. Manning ever referred to Smart on the live match play golf broadcast that involved Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. This is the part where the discerning reader would like to shout at the screen there’s no way that Georgia is getting Arch Manning. See 5-star freshman Brock Vandagriff. He signed in 2021. See All-American QB Gunner Stockton. He is an anchor peg of this year’s 2022 recruiting class. We get it. Georgia 2023 TE commit Pearce Spurlin III does not care about any of that. Spurlin is always working to bring the very best players in his class to Georgia in that 2023 cycle. He’s going to make sure to be in Athens this weekend with Arch.