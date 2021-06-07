BREAKING: 5-star DT “Big Bear” Alexander de-commits from UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with the recruitment of 5-star DT Big Bear Alexander.

It certainly is the latest example that anything can happen with a recruit and the impressionable feelings of 17 and-18-year old young men. Alexander was the highest-rated recruit in the 2022 class for Georgia.

He had already started making moves behind the scenes that were establishing himself as a leader of the class. But that’s how quickly things can change here.

Especially coming out of a pandemic. Alexander’s on-campus recruiting had been in hibernation along with every other recruit in America.

The decision drops Georgia to 11 commitments for the 2022 cycle. The Bulldogs still narrowly hold onto a slim lead over Ohio State for the nation’s No. 1 class on the 247Sports TeamComposite ratings.

He also told DawgNation that he told Kirby Smart that he had “red, black and white” in his veins on his recent trip. Alexander also spoke fondly of getting the chance to take over the No. 99 for Jordan Davis in Athens.

Alexander had a great feeling about the Bulldogs coming out of Athens. The fit was good and he had family in the Metro Atlanta area, too.