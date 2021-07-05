BREAKING: 4-star WR Kojo Antwi chooses Ohio State on his Mom’s birthday

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with 4-star WR Kojo Antwi of Lambert High School in Metro Atlanta. ============================================================= The choices for 4-star WR were Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC.

In the end, he chose the school which gave him the best visit and the best vision of his future. Antwi chose Ohio State on Monday to honor his mother, Martha, on her birthday. The Buckeyes got an impactful official visit in June and it meant the difference. Antwi told DawgNation last month that the group of receivers he meshed with more than any other on his June visit tour was the one in Columbus.