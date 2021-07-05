BREAKING: 4-star WR Kojo Antwi chooses Ohio State on his Mom’s birthday
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest with 4-star WR Kojo Antwi of Lambert High School in Metro Atlanta.
The choices for 4-star WR were Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC.
In the end, he chose the school which gave him the best visit and the best vision of his future.
Antwi chose Ohio State on Monday to honor his mother, Martha, on her birthday.
The Buckeyes got an impactful official visit in June and it meant the difference. Antwi told DawgNation last month that the group of receivers he meshed with more than any other on his June visit tour was the one in Columbus.
Antwi ranks as the nation’s No. 16 WR and the No. 115 overall recruit for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He gave Georgia his first official visit with the likes of Oscar Delp, De’Nylon Morrissette, Gunner Stockton and Branson Robinson, among others.
He told DawgNation late last month that the biggest draw to Ohio State was indeed Hartline.
“Coach [Brian] Hartline,” he said. “The receiver room that they have over there. He’s developing them and sending two first-rounders to the league next year and possibly another two the next year. He’s all about detail as well.”
USC offered the best chance at early playing time, but that was not what he was looking for. Antwi had told DawgNation many times that he was just looking for a home.
What would his best potential fit within the locker room? He also answered this one without a breath of hesitation.
“Ohio State for sure,” Antwi said. “I’ve talked with basically every receiver in that room. I got to kick it with them this past weekend. I built a really good relationship with those guys.”
Texas A&M was also a major contender for his decision. Antwi had family in Texas. With this decision, the Bulldogs have still had one receiver commitment for the 2022 cycle in Morrissette.
It does appear that 4-star WR Andre Greene Jr. is the most important receiver target for UGA at this time. That distinction has not changed over the last couple of months.
