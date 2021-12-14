BREAKING: 5-star CB Daylen Everette has made an early Early Signing Day decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest 5-star commitment to the University of Georgia in 2022 cornerback prospect Daylon Everette. ============================================================= The early story of Early Signing Day Eve was a story about how Georgia snagged an elite prospect after Florida’s season under Dan Mullen took a nosedive. That was speedy 4-star WR Chandler Smith.

Go ahead and call this day the greatest Early Signing Day Eve in Georgia football recruiting history. That early signing period has only been around for a few years, but the day now certainly qualifies for that honor. Everette had been a longstanding commitment to Clemson since the summer. That all changed after the well-liked Clemson defensive coordinator took the head coaching position at Oklahoma. The decision this week came down to Alabama and Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to manage the win in this head-to-head recruiting battle. Everette was also just in Tuscaloosa this weekend for a late visit.