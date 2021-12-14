BREAKING: 5-star CB Daylen Everette has made an early Early Signing Day decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest 5-star commitment to the University of Georgia in 2022 cornerback prospect Daylon Everette.
=============================================================
The early story of Early Signing Day Eve was a story about how Georgia snagged an elite prospect after Florida’s season under Dan Mullen took a nosedive. That was speedy 4-star WR Chandler Smith.
Go ahead and call this day the greatest Early Signing Day Eve in Georgia football recruiting history. That early signing period has only been around for a few years, but the day now certainly qualifies for that honor.
Everette had been a longstanding commitment to Clemson since the summer. That all changed after the well-liked Clemson defensive coordinator took the head coaching position at Oklahoma.
The decision this week came down to Alabama and Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to manage the win in this head-to-head recruiting battle. Everette was also just in Tuscaloosa this weekend for a late visit.
Everette committed to UGA late this afternoon from his social media account. He now becomes the 26th public commitment in the class for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. He is now the third defensive back prospect with the coveted 5-star ranking to choose UGA in this cycle.
Georgia now has four commitments from prospects that hold the coveted 5-star recruiting ranking.
This latest decision now makes a total of five defensive back prospects ranked among the nation’s top 105 prospects on the 247Sports Composite rankings in this class in Athens.
How big is that? Consider the fact that Georgia has never signed more than top DB prospects ranked among the nation’s top 105 overall recruits in any one single class under Kirby Smart. Malaki Starks, Jaheim Singletary, Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrew now bring that total to five.
Georgia is also watching the commitment decision of 5-star safety Kamari Wilson for 4 PM tomorrow as well.
Everette, who played this season at IMG Academy, ranks as the nation’s No. 6 CB prospect and the No. 29 overall recruit on this cycle’s 247Sports Composite rankings.