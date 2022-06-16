BREAKING: 5-star CB AJ Harris has made his college decision
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star CB AJ Harris. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 CB and the No. 25 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
A.J. Harris is a Bulldog.
That was probably the decision about a year ago, but then probably not at times over the last year.
The Bulldogs got way back into this decision process over the last few months with new cornerbacks coach Fran Brown.
Harris was a part of Georgia’s first big official visit weekend in June. He’s now the first 5-star commitment of the 2023 class.
He will be able to enroll early. He actually grew up competing with Georgia anchor commitment Peace Spurlin III at those same camps.
The decision comes on the eve on what was expected to be an official visit to Florida this weekend. That’s no longer going to be the case.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Harris had at times considered Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame and Ohio State along with Georgia.
Now the young man that grew up going to Athens for Kirby Smart’s camps in middle school is now going to be a ‘Dawg.
Check back with DawgNation for more on this developing story.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.