BREAKING: 5-star CB AJ Harris has made his college decision

A.J. Harris is a Bulldog. He ranks as the nation's No. 5 CB and the No. 25 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

That was probably the decision about a year ago, but then probably not at times over the last year. The Bulldogs got way back into this decision process over the last few months with new cornerbacks coach Fran Brown. Harris was a part of Georgia’s first big official visit weekend in June. He’s now the first 5-star commitment of the 2023 class.