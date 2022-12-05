Dawgnation Logo
Jamal Meriweather-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
Jamal Meriweather has now committed to Georgia. He flipped his commitment from Central Florida to UGA on December 5, 2022. (Twitter)
Courtesy photo

BREAKING: ‘Dawgs flip massive in-state senior OT prospect Jamal Meriweather

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star OT Jamal Meriweather. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 OT and the No. 604 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Jamal Meriweather is 6 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs approximately 285 pounds.

And he’s now a Georgia Bulldog.

Meriweather fits the bill for what the ‘Dawgs look for under veteran offensive line coach Stacy Searels who is back for his second tenure in Athens.

The Brunswick High senior chose early Monday evening to flip his commitment from Central Florida to UGA. The 3-star prospect had been committed to the Knights since April 17, 2022.

When he shared his commitment status change from his social media account, he said that he would now be closing down his recruiting process.

Meriweather joins offensive tackles Monroe Freeling and Bo Hughley and interior offensive line prospects Kelton Smith and Joshua “Doogie” Miller.

Check out his senior film below.

His HUDL highlights tout him as a “Beast” in the opening scene. See for yourself below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

