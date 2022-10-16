BREAKING: ‘Dawgs add big-time junior QB Ryan Puglisi to their 2024 class

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star junior QB Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 QB and the No. 359 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Ryan Puglisi had that look on his face Saturday at Georgia. He was very much in love with the thought of being the quarterback of the future at Georgia.

He came into the weekend with a private leader and very strong feelings for Georgia. What happened from that point on wasn’t very much of a surprise. But he Puglisi does become the first quarterback to commit to Georgia since Gunner Stockton did so in January of 2021. Puglisi had picked up an offer from Georgia over the summer. He picked up offers from Alabama and Georgia on back-to-back days in June.

When he came to Georgia, it was already after he had thrown very well for Todd Monken during the spring. When he arrived in Athens back in the summer, Monken met him and his coach at 11 o’clock in the evening. That’s when Puglisi began his UGA visit with Monken showing him around and giving him the tour. The ‘Dawgs offered him that next day after a workout. He had a great chat with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and that offer was sent his way. As he watched his recruiting process unfold, he found that Alabama and Georgia were the two schools that recruited him harder than any other program. When he made the trip to Georgia without any other visits planned, it was pretty likely what was going to happen. The Ryan Puglisi story was told in detail last weekend on DawgNation. There is a lot to like beneath the surface here besides just a star ranking, his offers and how hard he can throw a baseball and a football.