BREAKING: 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II is now a ‘Dawg!
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Roderick Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 RB and the No. 270 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
=========================================================
UCLA is still undefeated on the football field in 2022. That said, the Bruins suffered a heavy loss on the recruiting trail over the weekend.
Georgia took advantage of Robinson’s first-ever trip and some priority recruiting of late to steam past Texas A&M and flip Robinson’s commitment from the Bruins.
Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee had never went into October without a RB commitment in any of his previous recruiting classes for Georgia under Kirby Smart.
Well, that is all behind everyone now. Robinson released his decision to flip to Georgia from UCLA on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Robinson now becomes the 21st member of the 2023 class in Athens.
He had 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns through his first seven games of the season. Those yards were stacked up at an average of 12.4 yards per rush attempt. Lincoln High head coach David Dunn estimated that 800 of those yards came after first contact.
The transition will not be that tough for Robinson. His father grew up in Alabam and he has a lot of family in South Carolina. He moved to California from Greenville for his sophomore year in high school.
Check out his senior highlights below.
