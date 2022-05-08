Caleb Downs: The stories on the state of Georgia’s top prospect and the nation’s No. 1 safety are too too good

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star safety Caleb Downs. He ranks as the nation’s top player at his position and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Caleb Downs is not just the nation’s most college-ready safety prospect. He could also be the most life-ready college prospect in America.

Facts? Opinion? Well, yes. But it is one grounded in a lot of discovery. The nation’s No. 1 safety professes a deep Christian faith. “I try to be a great Christian,” he said. “I’m a son of God. That’s a big thing for me. Knowing that whatever happens or whatever accomplishments I might make, it is all through him.”

Downs is no superjock. But he could be. He’s not the class brainiac, but he could be with his 3.9 grade-point average. The All-American Bowl pick still feels a little extra crispy after a recent “B” grade in Language Arts. He will major in either Business Management or Sociology. The latter might be the leader there.

The 5-star also knows enough pop culture and what was cool a long, long time ago to drop Star Wars references into his college decision thought process. “I kind of like ‘Revenge of the Sith’ the best,” Downs said. “I don’t know. I just try not to like all the mainstream movies that everyone thinks are the best.” The stories that come out of Mill Creek are what one might hope of the top player in Georgia. They are actually a lot better than what we might all hope to learn. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising senior has missed one workout in four years at Mill Creek. That was from a flight bump coming back from a college visit. He was torn up about that. Downs watches more game film than any player at Mill Creek. We’re talking 100-hour gaps during the season over the next-most vigilant film rat.