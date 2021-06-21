Carlton Madden Jr: His determined “PBJ” path to a much-wanted offer from UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry details the ascent of 3-star OLB Carlton Madden Jr. and his recent de-commitment from Colorado. ============================================================= It was approximately 11 months ago the first time this correspondent laid eyes on Carlton Madden Jr. at a Cedar Grove High School practice.

The Saints were a defending state championship team. They had more options than the salad dressing aisle does in terms of Front 7 defenders with Power 5 potential. Rising junior DLs Christen Miller and Joshua White were the type of players that would eventually draw early #Boss22 moves edits from UGA on September 1, 2020. That was the first day per NCAA rules that big-time programs could reach out directly to the 2022 class. The first extended views for Madden came at a padded practice in the fall of 2020. There were at least six future SEC-level players on the field that day. Madden was not one of those.

He was close, but he wasn’t quite there. Not yet. “CJ” did not go unnoticed, though. Even amid a practice with about 10-to-12 future Power 5 players on the practice field that day. The way he moved was impressive. Both the speed and the intensity of his work rate. As it turns out, that just comes with the last name.

“I work so hard and play for my family,” he said. “Just to have the opportunity to put my family and their lives in a better place than where they are now. Better opportunities and better chances for me. It all comes down to hard work. It is just in me. I think I get that from my Dad.” “He’s a real hard worker. Always provides. Always takes care of us. That hard work trait of his I think is just in me. I get that trying to make things better for our family from him. That’s where my grit comes from.” “I’ve got a little brother. He’s 10 years old. He looks up at me. I always try to lead him in the right direction.” Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation An offer fueled by a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches In 2020, he was a first-year transfer from Arabia Mountain. He chose to transfer to Cedar Grove to chase championships. And to get noticed. Yet he did not get those September likes or retweets from the Georgia staff on social media. Not like his two other very talented teammates on what will still be the best defensive line in the state of Georgia this fall.