Christen Miller: The latest on his recruiting process is a good read, but watching his Tray Scott impression is pure gold

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with All-American DT target Christen Miller of Cedar Grove High School. ============================================================= Christen Miller is having one of those weeks he will remember for the rest of his days.

First and foremost, his Cedar Grove Saints are getting ready to take on Carver-Atlanta on Saturday at noon inside Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. That game will decide the Georgia High School Association’s Class 3A state championship. “It means everything to me,” Miller said. “My brothers and I set a goal and we work every day to get there but it wasn’t easy. We got a story to tell. We’ll finish telling the story on Saturday at 12.” It will be his last ride. His last week of high school practice with his boys. The All-American DT has had a terrific senior season on both sides of the ball.

Miller is now playing two-way ball. He is starting as an offensive lineman this deep in the playoffs. Miller was faced with blocking 2022 Georgia EDGE commit Darris Smith in the semifinals last week. He didn’t give up any sacks. “I’m playing my best but I feel like there is so much more in the tank for me,” Miller told DawgNation. “You know I’m so focused. I’m so locked into what I am doing right now.”