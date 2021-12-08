Christen Miller: The latest on his recruiting process is a good read, but watching his Tray Scott impression is pure gold
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with All-American DT target Christen Miller of Cedar Grove High School.
=============================================================
Christen Miller is having one of those weeks he will remember for the rest of his days.
First and foremost, his Cedar Grove Saints are getting ready to take on Carver-Atlanta on Saturday at noon inside Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. That game will decide the Georgia High School Association’s Class 3A state championship.
“It means everything to me,” Miller said. “My brothers and I set a goal and we work every day to get there but it wasn’t easy. We got a story to tell. We’ll finish telling the story on Saturday at 12.”
It will be his last ride. His last week of high school practice with his boys. The All-American DT has had a terrific senior season on both sides of the ball.
Miller is now playing two-way ball. He is starting as an offensive lineman this deep in the playoffs. Miller was faced with blocking 2022 Georgia EDGE commit Darris Smith in the semifinals last week.
He didn’t give up any sacks.
“I’m playing my best but I feel like there is so much more in the tank for me,” Miller told DawgNation. “You know I’m so focused. I’m so locked into what I am doing right now.”
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder was a part of Cedar Grove’s state title team as a sophomore in 2019, but his role on this team is different. The budding future actor was a cast member on that squad.
He’s clearly in the spotlight for his Saints this fall.
“I won a state championship in the 10th grade but I feel like this year this is my team,” Miller said. “I feel like this team is on my back. I really got to help my guys and my guys are helping me every day. They are encouraging me. Because it gets hard. It gets hard sometimes, but then it is just seeing my brothers and my teammates smiling. To see that where we are going and to see they [all] really want this. We really want this bad. We’re just trying to get to that next level. The next level is the state championship but we are just taking it week-by-week.”
Miller ranks as the nation’s No. 20 DL prospect and the No. 115 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle. He’s down to a final three of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. The Buckeyes were set to visit him on Tuesday evening and Georgia was expected to go in-home with him on Wednesday night.
But his sole focus is on another state ring.
“I really want this,” Miller said. “I feel like I am playing my best every week. I’m playing on the offensive line. So I’m putting a little syrup on these boys on the offensive line and then the defensive line. I am getting off the ball. That’s me. I’m the get-off king so I am going to get off the rock time off. No plays off. That’s what I try to have. No plays off. I’m very hard on myself when it comes to that.”
Miller is as charismatic as it gets for a recruit in any recruiting cycle. His personal story is rich. He broke his leg while trying to dunk a basketball as a freshman. His doctor told him that it was unlikely for him to play football again with that injury.
What did he do? He rebooted his future career aspirations and turned to the creative realm with acting and videos. That was the move, but then his physician said his leg had healed sufficiently and he could play football again.
He has the acting chops, the personality and then some.
Check out this impression of Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott from a recent appearance of DawgNation’s weekly Wednesday “Before the Hedges” streaming program.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.