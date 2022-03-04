Christen Miller: The knee injury rehab for the All-American DT signee sounds very encouraging

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with All-American DT signee Christen Miller He’s been busy rehabbing his sprained MCL that ended his senior season. ============================================================= When Christen Miller went down in the second half of the GHSA Class 3A state championship, it looked bad. He needed two members of his Cedar Grove team to be helped off the field at Georgia State Stadium.

Miller said he “heard” his knee and felt the worst. His parents came from the stands to the sideline. They all waited for the trainers to survey the damage to his knee. After a few tense moments, his smile was back. He did not break his leg. Or tear an ACL. Or even dislocate his knee cap. He suffered a sprained MCL. That knocked him out of the All-American Bowl in Texas, but he still attended as a very plugged-in and knowledgable player assistant coach.

When he signed with Georgia almost a month ago to this day, he was not cleared to attack his rehab full throttle. Miller told DawgNation this week he’s drawing closer by the day. He is expected to get cleared over the next week to have no restrictions on his knee. “It is going great,” Miller said. “Looking good. Feeling good and I’m 75 percent.” To be clear, his trainer Jonathan Warner said Miller is 75 percent of where a normal high school kid would be right now with his knee. No surgery was required. Just rest and rehab.

The goal in his recovery has been to get his knee back to about 90 to 95 percent of what a Division One college athlete needs out of their knee. Especially a very agile 6-foot-5 and 295-pound trench player like Miller. He’ll be able to do Olympic lifts and more weight-bearing lifts soon. The results and signs up to this point are encouraging. The 4-star DT is expected to be a full all-out go when he reports to UGA in late May after he graduates from high school. Miller said he is already constantly in Athens right now. “I feel like I’m ahead,” he said this week. “My mindset. I’m learning plays. My body is in motion. I feel like a mid-year. I’m always there.” We learn a lot about athletes when they suffer an injury setback. This serves as the second big injury scare of Miller’s career. He broke his leg as a freshman dunking a basketball and had screws placed in his leg. His physicians had told him for a time that he was not likely to play football. All-American? He lost sight of all that in October of his freshman year.