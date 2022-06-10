CJ Allen: Recent visitor breaks down ‘perfect’ Georgia football official as his prospect ranking skyrockets

The folks that rank the nation’s top recruits got a look at what CJ Allen did last fall for Lamar County High School. They saw the tackles he stacked up (91) and the 1,000-yard season he had on the ground. He earned Region MVP honors.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with LB target CJ Allen of Lamar County High in Barnesville . He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 LB and the No. 167 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

To put it in the proper perspective, here’s what his 247Sports Composite rankings were heading into his Georgia official visit last week and where they now currently stand:

That’s why he took a substantial rise in his recruiting rankings this week by picking up an additional star to rise to a 4-star recruit. He’s now a high 4-star prospect at that.

Allen also was a solid starter on the Lamar County basketball team and rounded out his three sports worth of all-around athleticism in track.

That makes the group of official visitors in town last weekend even more impressive. That’s now 11 visitors in town which ranked among the nation’s top 175 overall recruits for 2023.

The pure 247Sports rating is even higher for Christian Jamar Allen. The isolated 247 evaluation now pegs him as the No. 3 prospect in Georgia for this cycle and as the nation’s No. 60 overall recruit.

“Raylen, man, that is my guy,” Allen said. “We were both the linebackers there. That’s my guy. It was cool hanging out with him and talking to him.”

“Really just hanging with the guys,” Allen said. “Some of the recruits. Hanging with some of the current players. Then talking to Coach [Kirby] Smart. I think that Coach Smart and I had a good talk, you know. We didn’t even talk about football. We talked about internships and majors.”

What did he like best about it?

“I would say it was definitely perfect,” Allen said. “It was definitely one to remember.”

Allen also got a good look at Georgia during his trip. What did he think of his official visit to Athens?

They talked about the possible chance of playing together. He also really liked the new uniform variant.

“Those were the only ones that I took pictures in,” Allen said. “Those are nice. Those are so nice. Very nice.”

Are those uniforms better than the black jerseys?

“I think so,” he said. “Yeah, I do think so. I will say the white jerseys. They just stand out with the all-white and then the red and black on the white helmets, too. It is nice.”

He said it was “really nice” to put on a white Georgia helmet that very few prospects have had the chance to wear.

He dined on some jumbo shrimp and a lot of chicken tenders. Those were the best things he had to eat.

“I would say the best day was probably Friday,” Allen said. “It was my first day being back in Athens. It was my first day seeing a bunch of guys and seeing the recruits and stuff like that and then talking with the players at Georgia.”

The camaraderie element stood out. Allen said he thought of that while taking group photos together in Sanford Stadium.

“It was nice,” he said. “It was like a nice potential group that could be together and play together. But no matter where all those guys go or where we all go, we are all going to be successful.”

What if they all went to the same school?

“That did enter my mind,” he said. “That would be dangerous. It would be a good group. If we all went to Georgia, then we would be reloading the program to where it is now. We would not be doing any rebuilding.”

Allen said it was all love and not one of the visitors felt left out.

How does he now feel about the Bulldogs after the official? It sounded like it meant more to him than just the chance to throw down on that big bag of Sour Worm Gummies that were stocked in his hotel room.

“I feel the same about Georgia,” he said. “All love. It has all been love from Georgia with me from the start.”

Bottom line: What did this official visit mean for Georgia?

Did the ‘Dawgs show him anything new on this visit?

“I would say the ability to get internships and the ability to have a Georgia degree really stood out,” he said. “The connections with the university and stuff like that.”

If he could use only one word to describe his official, he opted for “surreal” as his choice.

“Just being up there like you were one of the players and stuff,” he said. “Of course, you are not practicing with them but just hanging out being with them and stuff like that. It was good. It was very interesting in seeing all of that this past weekend.”

He said he got to interact with freshman LB Jalon Walker, redshirt freshman LB Smael Mondon and redshirt junior LB Trezmen Marshall. He talks to Marshall a lot, he said.

“Those guys are all like big brother figures to me,” he said. “They really didn’t talk about recruiting with me. Of course, we talked a little bit about football, but we just really had a good time together.”

What will those remaining officials have to do to match what he saw last weekend in Athens?

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I really don’t know but those official visits at every school will always be hyped up and all amped up where ever you go. That’s a good question, though. I really don’t know.”

Guess he’ll just have to see on that one.

To close this out, we’ll end off the way Kirby Smart did with Allen. Smart is known for delivering something meaningful that sticks with every official visitor before they leave Athens.

This was some of Smart’s best stuff.

“He had told me ‘Don’t let football use you’ and for me to think of it this way,” Allen said. “He said for me ‘To not let Georgia use you if you decided to come here’ and what I needed to do was “Use Georgia during my time here at school with connections and internships and my degree’ with all of that. We had a really great conversation.”

