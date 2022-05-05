CJ Allen: Elite in-state LB sets commitment date, schedules decision-mapping officials
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Lamar County LB C.J. Allen. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 LB and the No. 480 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has him as a 4-star, the nation’s No. 38 LB and the No. 398 overall recruit.
=========================================================
BARNESVILLE, Ga. -- Christian Jamar Allen was inspired by what he saw Georgia do at the NFL Draft weekend.
“It was amazing,” he said. “History made. Just watching those guys reach their dream motivates me.”
Of course, everyone in Lamar County knows him as CJ. His teachers never use his full name anymore.
Allen has been a long-time target for Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann because he fits the profile. When schools could reach out to the class of 2023 for the first time on September 1 of last year, he heard from the ‘Dawgs at 12:04 a.m. that morning.
He’s fast and when he sees something he goes for it. Allen is the type of kid that will jump in the cold tub after practice full bore. He won’t wade into it.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder also plays three football, basketball and runs track. That’s a great formula for a top-tier high school football prospect.
There are large dabs of old school to this young man. He wore a Malcolm Mitchell jersey to G-Day last month.
That’s because it went with the fit. The white shoes with the red laces he had on. It was also a tip of the cap to “Coach Schu” on the ‘Dawgs. Schumman was assigned to coach with the red team for G-Day and he wore those colors to show support for his primary recruiter.
“I had to rep Team Red,” Allen said.
Allen even knew what Mitchell did for Georgia in that big Florida game.
As that intro might indicate, this young man is not the type to drop top 18s, reduce to a top 12 and then bore down to a final five.
“I like being consistent with my process,” he said. “Being honest. and consistent. A lot of people can get caught up in the hype of their recruiting but I treat it like a business. That’s how I look at it. From the start, I kind of had an idea from the jump when I get to know these schools with what they are all about. Even with all the recent changes in the coaches.”
Allen told DawgNation he has four official visits in mind for next month. Those will be to Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and Tennessee, in that order. He also has a commitment date set for July 9.
Wham. Bam. Thank you. Boom. And that will be that. That is very much a Middle Georgia or South Georgia thing.
“What makes sense for me with my plan is I didn’t want to rush anything,” he said. “I wanted to be smart about it. Just wanted to take my time. The time I have in mind for my decision will be during a dead period. After the official visits in June. So that’s what I want to do.”
He is a technical player. That will also play both ways.
“What is important to me is doing the little things,” Allen said. “Speed, too. I feel like being able to run sideline to sideline and pick up on things and just to be a smart player is crucial. Linebackers have to be the smartest guys out there on the defense.”
Allen has found a way to be 100 percent within his high school football and athletics program, but also at the same time take care of his recruiting journey. He wanted it to be that way.
“I can say it has been fun or I have been able to make it fun,” he said. “Taking my mother to all of these great places. Different places. Networking with other guys. Meeting other great athletes in my class. Finding out they are great people. Even if I don’t commit to a certain school, I know there are great people inside the building at each of those places.”