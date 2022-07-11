Jabree Coleman: Impressive Class of 2025 prospect commits early to run the rock for ‘RBU’ in Athens.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep chronicles the commitment decision made this evening by has the latest with Class of 2025 Pennsylvania RB Jabree Coleman. He does not have any rankings or stars yet on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Cue up the D’Andre Swift parallels. That’s a pretty good way to dive into the commitment made Monday evening by Philadelphia Class of 2025 RB prospect Jabree Coleman.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder already has elite size for the position despite having three more seasons of high school football to go. Swift is an obvious parallel, but how about second-year transfer safety Tykee Smith here as well? That’s because Coleman attends the same Imhotep Charter high school program that Smith did in Metro Philadelphia. Coleman announced his decision via his social media and did so with a “1000% percent committed” line.

He even got a quicker-than-normal “Go Dawgs” traditional commitment tweet from Kirby Smart afterward. That’s something and so is also having a highlight tape of more than seven minutes from one’s freshman season. Check out his impressive freshman highlights below. Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here. SENTELL’S INTEL