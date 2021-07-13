Dani Dennis-Sutton: The elite defender frames the choice between ‘Bama, Penn State and UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about elite OLB target Dani-Dennis Sutton who hails from Delaware and plays for the McDonogh School in Maryland. ============================================================= Deny. Relentless.

Many words can be employed to describe Dani Dennis-Sutton. Few will convey the story of the highly-regarded 2022 prospect any better than those two. The first is a phonetic wingman for his name. That “Dani” sounds like “Deny” to the ear. It goes like this: Deny a first down. Deny a runner on fourth-and-goal.

Or the talented linebacker played lights-out to deny an Auburn, a Florida or a Michigan from the end zone. (See Jarvis Jones in 2012.) That “relentless” part is sourced to his head coach at McDonough School in Maryland. That’s Hakeem Shule. That is the coach Dennis-Sutton wanted to put an eyeball on Georgia after his official visit. “Relentless I would say for Dani in terms of his ability on the field and effort,” Shule said. “That’s on the field and off the field. When somebody brings up Dani to me, I think about a kid who is relentless in pursuit of his goals and everything he wants to accomplish.”