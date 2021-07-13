Dani Dennis-Sutton: The elite defender frames the choice between ‘Bama, Penn State and UGA
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about elite OLB target Dani-Dennis Sutton who hails from Delaware and plays for the McDonogh School in Maryland.
Deny. Relentless.
Many words can be employed to describe Dani Dennis-Sutton. Few will convey the story of the highly-regarded 2022 prospect any better than those two.
The first is a phonetic wingman for his name. That “Dani” sounds like “Deny” to the ear.
It goes like this: Deny a first down. Deny a runner on fourth-and-goal.
Or the talented linebacker played lights-out to deny an Auburn, a Florida or a Michigan from the end zone. (See Jarvis Jones in 2012.)
That “relentless” part is sourced to his head coach at McDonough School in Maryland. That’s Hakeem Shule. That is the coach Dennis-Sutton wanted to put an eyeball on Georgia after his official visit.
“Relentless I would say for Dani in terms of his ability on the field and effort,” Shule said. “That’s on the field and off the field. When somebody brings up Dani to me, I think about a kid who is relentless in pursuit of his goals and everything he wants to accomplish.”
“On the field, coming off the edge he’s a kid who is going to go after the ball. He’s going to get to the ball right away.”
QBs. RBs. WRs. He does not discriminate.
“He’s going to hawk them down,” Shule said. “But then in the classroom, he’s extremely focused. Determined to do well. In the classroom, he is going to exceed all expectations.”
Big decision coming soon for Dani Dennis-Sutton
Dennis-Sutton is set to announce his commitment in an evening ceremony on July 22. He’s not certain about his decision yet. But he’s getting there.
“I’m about eighty to 90 percent with it,” Dennis-Sutton said.
He’s down to Alabama, Georgia and Penn State. The 247Sports Composite scale rates him as the nation’s No. 10 DL and No. 64 overall nationally for this class. The good folks at Rivals.com assess him as the nation’s No. 1 strong-side DE and as the No. 11 overall recruit in America.