Darris Smith: 6-foot-6 Georgia LB signee wins two unbelievable state titles in his track spikes

This rep notes a pretty amazing feat for Class of 2022 Georgia LB signee Darris Smith. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder will report to Georgia in the next few weeks as a two-time state track champion. ========================================================= Kirby Smart and his staff have signed a lot of freaks during their time in Athens. The latest No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Travon Walker, comes to do. So does Jordan Davis, among many others.

But this young man in South Georgia is certainly on that list. Appling County senior Darris Smith, who has already signed to play OLB with Georgia, won a state track championship this weekend. And then he did it again. RELATED: The three stories you need to read about Georgia OLB signee Darris Smith

The 4-star signee did it on the track. Not in a field event like Walker competed in during high school. Or like most anyone else would imagine a future football player doing. Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson even won a state title in the shot put while he was in high school. This is that sort of unbelievable, but even more so. Smith took home first place in the GHSA Class 3A 400-meter individual race in Carrollton this weekend.