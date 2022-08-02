David Sanders Jr: The 2025 ‘Unicorn’ OT prospect who is already earning ‘best ever’ accolades

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep introduces DawgNation to 2025 OT David Sanders Jr. at Providence School in Charlotte. When he gets his initial rankings, he will have five stars by his name. ========================================================= CHARLOTTE, NC -- That smiling face above belongs to perhaps the best young prospect I’ve ever seen live. That list of comparables includes three future No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks, a trio of Heisman Trophy winners and dozens of future first-rounders while they were in high school.

David Sanders Jr. is the best rising sophomore prospect I’ve laid eyes on. Georgia has recruited a lot of 5-stars. Nobody has looked or moved quite like the 6-foot-6-plus Sanders before their sophomore season. The magnitude of that statement is not lost on this author. Former 5-star Amarius Mims fits the physical profile but didn’t have the polish at tackle at that stage. His first season of high school ball was spent as a blocking tight end.

The first time Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp saw Sanders at a Providence Day practice, he was there to see major targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Muschamp came away with enough film on Sanders to make Ken Burns or James Cameron blush. “Muschamp said this is a 6-foot-6-plus kid and he’s a 15-year-old kid with size-18 shoes,” Providence Day coach Chad Grier said. “He said ‘he is 6-foot-6 and moves like this already should be a baby giraffe but he’s far from it’ and he said that for so many reasons. David played tight end on our 7-on-7 team. Not just because he was a body. He was high-pointing balls and had a perfect seam shot he caught over his shoulder. He’s just a great athlete.”