Demarcus Riddick: Why the nation’s No. 2 junior LB was always going to be a ‘Dawg growing up in Alabama

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers a detailed profile of 4-star Georgia LB commitment Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 39 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Georgia is set to sign its highest-rated LB class in history in the class of 2023. That’s 4-star Raylen Wilson, 4-star Troy Bowles and 4-star CJ Allen.

Those three young men are ranked as the nation’s No. 53, No. 64 and No. 106 prospects in America. Now consider the recent commitment made by 2024 LB Demarcus Riddick. He went to 7-on-7 tournaments this spring and excelled as a safety covering receivers in space all over the field. Riddick is ranked higher than all three of those 2023 stalwarts nationally in his class.

Goodness. That Glenn Schumann fella must sure be living right with the talent pipeline heading into his room. To take this topic to an even more unbelievable tier, there is not much to worry about with him flipping to Alabama or Auburn in his home state. That’s because Riddick grew up a ‘Dawg fan. Somehow the Bulldogs have won the commitment of a young man that’s rated higher than its three bluest of chips in 2023. He also happens to return punts. And he grew up a Georgia fan living in Alabama. Fans of rival SEC schools would likely mockingly say that ain’t right. DawgNation might say that’s just right.