Demello Jones: ‘Dawgs are now firmly in the mix for a real ‘freak athlete’ in the 2024 class

Plays “five or six” positions. Not counting his work as an electric kickoff returner. His uncle was coached by Kirby Smart when they were both in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. “He’s a #$%^ DUDE.”

There are a great many ways here for the Demello Jones story to grab one’s attention. Jones was offered by UGA last week. He visited the ‘Dawgs last weekend for the Georgia Tech game and the national champions are now a very serious contender for a young man that has sub-4.5 speed in the 40. His uncle, Deke Cooper, was a safety for the Miami Dolphins when Smart coached that one season in the NFL with Nick Saban. That was a big topic of conversation when Jones and his family got face time with Smart at the Georgia Tech game.

“He actually coached my uncle,” Jones said. “He was talking a lot about that. He coached my uncle when my uncle played for the Dolphins. He also said that I am a great athlete.” Cooper is also from Swainsboro but went to high school in Indiana. He played in college at Notre Dame and made the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2000. He had six years in the league by the time Smart saw him at Miami. How many positions does Jones play for Swainsboro? “I will say quarterback, running back, receiver, cornerback and safety,” Jones said. “If you count special teams, then kick return.” The stat sheet backs all of that up. Check out what he has done for his Tigers this year: 96 carries for 1,078 yards on 11.2 yards per carry and 17 TDs

Dual-threat QB with 144 yards passing, 1 TD and 1 INT

11 catches at receiver for 333 yards and seven TDs

35 tackles, 6 passes defenses, 2 tackles for losses and 1 fumble recovery Where do the ‘Dawgs see him?