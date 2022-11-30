Demello Jones: ‘Dawgs are now firmly in the mix for a real ‘freak athlete’ in the 2024 class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with unranked Georgia ATH Demello Jones. He’s not ranked, but that doesn’t matter when you the film he has this season for a Swainsboro team that’s still alive in the GHSA Class A playoffs.
“Freak athlete.”
Plays “five or six” positions. Not counting his work as an electric kickoff returner.
His uncle was coached by Kirby Smart when they were both in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
“He’s a #$%^ DUDE.”
There are a great many ways here for the Demello Jones story to grab one’s attention.
Jones was offered by UGA last week. He visited the ‘Dawgs last weekend for the Georgia Tech game and the national champions are now a very serious contender for a young man that has sub-4.5 speed in the 40.
His uncle, Deke Cooper, was a safety for the Miami Dolphins when Smart coached that one season in the NFL with Nick Saban. That was a big topic of conversation when Jones and his family got face time with Smart at the Georgia Tech game.
“He actually coached my uncle,” Jones said. “He was talking a lot about that. He coached my uncle when my uncle played for the Dolphins. He also said that I am a great athlete.”
Cooper is also from Swainsboro but went to high school in Indiana. He played in college at Notre Dame and made the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2000. He had six years in the league by the time Smart saw him at Miami.
How many positions does Jones play for Swainsboro?
“I will say quarterback, running back, receiver, cornerback and safety,” Jones said. “If you count special teams, then kick return.”
The stat sheet backs all of that up. Check out what he has done for his Tigers this year:
- 96 carries for 1,078 yards on 11.2 yards per carry and 17 TDs
- Dual-threat QB with 144 yards passing, 1 TD and 1 INT
- 11 catches at receiver for 333 yards and seven TDs
- 35 tackles, 6 passes defenses, 2 tackles for losses and 1 fumble recovery
Where do the ‘Dawgs see him?
“They see me as a DB,” Jones said. “I’m being recruited for an athlete, though. Most see me as an athlete and a DB.”
The 6-foot, 175-pounder sees himself as a safety. That’s the way the ‘Dawgs see him, too.
It was his first-ever visit to UGA for the Tech game. He said “meeting Coach Kirby” was his favorite part of the visit.
“It was amazing,” he said. “It was everything I expected. The environment was good. The coaches were good. Meeting Coach Smart was great.”
