Devonte Wyatt: The “Let me have him” Georgia football 2022 first-round NFL Draft prospect

DawgNation will be publishing a series of stories of the Georgia football NFL Draft prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. The DawgNation profile will be on former Towers High School RB/DL Devonte Wyatt.

When he does, think of this phrase: “Let me have him.”

Wyatt is one of three Georgia Bulldogs scheduled to attend that event. When he does, there will be that signature moment when he strolls across the stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand.

That over-the-top smile also frames the moment he clocked that 4.77 showing at the NFL Combine in the 40. His speed talents and movement skills blend with his power to create an impressive first-round prospect for the NFL Draft next Thursday in Las Vegas.

Wyatt gave the Bulldogs quite a ride from there. When one thinks of him now, there’s a gregarious over-the-top cheeky grin to color the visual. It fits the face of a talented 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds prototype 3-technique.

He flipped to UGA and then gave DawgNation a few months of pause before he finally signed in February of 2017. He needed one semester of junior college football before he could report to Athens in January of 2018.

Devont’e Wyatt was once committed to South Carolina. Will Muschamp had him first.

There was basically one water bucket off to the side. It wasn’t certain if there was Gatorade in it either.

Just seeing that grass cut on their makeshift practice field would be considered a good day. It wasn’t on one specific practice day in August of 2016.

There was no real-lined practice field and the hard-working assistant coaches did what they could.

Dr. Brian Montgomery, his football coach then, certainly made a difference in Wyatt’s future. The football program seemed on life support when Wyatt was there.

The first time those words mattered to him was at Towers High School.

Those words serve as fitting time stamps for three very impressionable parts of the Devonte Wyatt story.

“He just had a different mindset than the other boys he was growing up around,” Montgomery began when he first told DawgNation one specific story back in August of 2016.

There was this one time that really stands out.

It was the most important tug-of-war in Wyatt’s life. Wyatt described Montgomery with many words back then. Coach. Friend. Older brother. Mentor.

Others were pulling the big guy toward them. They had a street operation that could use some muscle. The sort that required having a big guy like him around.

“But he never had that bully-type attitude,” Montgomery continued. “He’d listen every time you would tell him something.”

He first got to know Wyatt when he was coaching at Tri-Cities but teaching at Towers. Montgomery was part of an after-school program that helped students with reading. Wyatt was always wanting to better himself. He didn’t let his pride keep him from being a part of that program.

Those two built a great degree of trust in those days. Before Montgomery was his coach. That was vital.

“We were having a function in front of the school and they came and got him and was trying to pull him out and away from school,” Montgomery said back in 2016.

He felt he had to act.

“I jumped in my car and rode down the street,” he said. “Then I told those guys ‘Man, you all are not going to have him now. Go on about your business. If you really care about him, leave him be. If he listens to what we are saying and sticks in school he will go places. It will take him to college and in three years he’ll be in the NFL.’ I told them when he does that, he can take care of all of them then. Just not now. Let me have him.”

What happened next probably wouldn’t find the movie script.

“This one kid replied that ‘Man, I make my own money’ when I said that,” Montgomery said. He said ‘I don’t need him to take care of me for anything’ and they just needed him now.”

His lifeline dug in.

“So what do you need him for then?” Montgomery said in 2016. “Go on and make your own money then. What do you need with Devonte then? Let me have him and please let him be.”

Montgomery snatched him from that life.

“I was hanging around with the wrong people and he just took me away from them,” Wyatt said back in 2016. “He took me away from a lot of negative influences. He showed me a different way. The way I needed to see.”

Wyatt said then that Montgomery told him he was on a different path than some of his peers.

Coaches — the most needed ones — do that above and beyond every day. Wyatt’s journey might read too tidy, but that doesn’t make it any less important in his development.

There are reports circulating that Wyatt’s draft stock has taken a hit because of some digging by NFL investigators. A 247Sports report cites one AFC general manager bringing up character concerns stemming from a 2020 misdemeanor arrest involving a “family violence” incident and other reports.

That topic shares one read on Wyatt’s story. Montgomery’s memories reflect the adversity Wyatt had to overcome growing up. There were maybe only four or five of his senior teammates that went on to college.

He’s tried to reach out to help talented kids like Wyatt before. The difference was Wyatt really listened and fully maximized his potential because of it.

Montgomery and Wyatt said back in 2016 that two of those peers were jailed that next school year. Wyatt said those neighborhood friends were into robbery and burglary.

“I think I might be locked up or have been locked up without that guy right there,” Wyatt said of Montgomery back in 2016.

Before Wyatt got to Georgia in 2018, he had to go through all of that. Before his first big TFL or QB hurry or big sack, he endured a great deal just to make it to Athens.

“I’m just 100 percent excited for him now,” Montgomery told DawgNation recently. “It is like the sky is the limit. To see the outcome of when the kids decide to listen and how things can be positive for them. By him listening, he gave himself an opportunity to be great and he’s now taken on that next step.”

“I always say that life happens in increments or steps. Getting out of high school is one thing. Performing on the collegiate level is another. Now he’s getting ready to take on this professional stance. That is going to be a life-changing moment for himself and his family.”

Those two still speak weekly.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Let me have Devonte Wyatt: The Kirby Smart chapter

Those days come up sometimes. Especially after the glories of his national championship season at Georgia.

“With him being such a humble kid, every now and then he definitely will bring it up,” Montgomery said. “When we are in conversation he will thank me again. But it goes vice versa. I really thank him for listening. It is one thing to always be in a position to try to give advice and help and aid these young student-athletes. But when they actually listen, you get to see the outcome of it. It is good to see them be mature enough to listen.”

Montgomery is now an assistant principal at Columbia High School. Those two have talked about Wyatt sharing his story with the youth in DeKalb County. He can be an inspiration to others.

How did Kirby Smart find him for Georgia? Well, that is probably the classic Devonte Wyatt story. Smart saw an unusual clip of Wyatt running. It was a 278-pounder at a track meet, of all things.

It makes Montgomery chuckle even now when that topic comes up.

“Devonte was a shot put and discus thrower in track,” he said. “Once they were finished at practice, they were doing the 100-meter dash. Devonte saw everybody running and he told the track coach ‘Man I can beat them running’ and ‘I want to enter in the 100-meter dash for us’ at the next meet.”

The Towers track coach told him to go for it. This was an actual track meet. Not at a practice.

“He got up there with some all-white Air Force 1s on,” Montgomery said. “Didn’t even get in the blocks. Just standing up, man. From a two-point stance. Man, when that gun went off, he took out. I mean he dusted those kids. It was amazing seeing that big fella get down that track like that.”

“Kirby saw that and it was like an instant offer. Everyone was amazed when they saw him getting down that track.”

Doing that in a big pair of Air Force 1s is a story for the ages. Those shoes are not built for comfort and speed to propel 175-pound humans, much less a 280-pounder like Wyatt.

It isn’t known for certain what time Wyatt actually ran that day, but it is believed to be well under 12 seconds.

When the Georgia Bulldogs saw that, well, they had to have Wyatt, too.

It was the first time that Smart, in all of his years recruiting the state of Georgia, had even been in Towers High School.

“This is one of those kids with one of those stories that you really could just talk about forever,” Montgomery said. “It can’t help but make you smile.”

Let me have Devonte Wyatt: The NFL Draft prospectus

Montgomery’s proudest moment wasn’t even the national championship. Or the NFL Combine. Or even a Georgia win. It was that 2019 Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

“He was everywhere,” Montgomery said. “Even though Georgia lost, it seemed like he was really the only one who wanted to get after it at that game for Georgia. He destroyed them.”

He’s proud to see Wyatt spend those four seasons at Georgia. Montgomery was proud to see him “keep his nose clean, keep his head above water and keep getting better every year” in Athens.

“You know he had an opportunity to come out last year,” Montgomery said recently. “There was one of those people where a lot of people would have said ‘Go on and get the money’ but he straight-up told me that ‘Coach I feel like I left something on the field’ and ‘I need to stay in school because I feel like I can become a first or second-round draft pick’ and that was a huge moment of maturity. Most would have listened to everyone in his ear to come on out for the draft last year.”

“He said ‘I am going to go back there, win a championship and I am going to go back there and leave everything out on the field because I want to be a first or second-round draft pick.’ That was huge. He did it. He did just that.”

Montgomery knew back in early February of this year that Wyatt was going to clock a high 4.7 or a low 4.8. If he did that at the NFL Combine, there would be no need for him to run again.

Wyatt spent time training in Arizona training for that combine and the Georgia Pro Day.

“I’m just glad to see his name being out there,” Montgomery said. “Of course, you see all these mock drafts. Those are exactly what it is. Mock drafts. But to see his name in the mix in so many great athletes that come out every year. But to see just about every top 50 that comes across the screen on ESPN or the NFL channel, you always see his name on the board. That’s great. When know from seeing so many things all over the years with the draft, there’s no telling what will happen but he’s definitely proven himself that he is one of the top defensive tackles, if not the top defensive tackle in the country.”

ESPN NFL Analyst Todd McShay recently said that Wyatt was the most consistent defensive line prospect in the draft this cycle.

Some general manager is going to say “let me have him” and Wyatt will be off to a new level to make his name known in, too.

