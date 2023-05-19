Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football lands commitment from top-ranked 2024 punter Drew Miller

Iowa's Drew Miller is rated as the nation's No. 1 or No. 2 punter by the two national kicker ranking services. (Courtesy photo)
Georgia football picked up a commitment on Friday afternoon when punter Drew Miller committed to the Bulldogs.

Miller becomes the 13th commitment in the class and the first specialist to join the fold. Miller is from Mediapolis, IA and held offers from Texas, Michigan, Iowa State and NC State.

Georgia signed kicker Peyton Woodring, the No. 1 ranked kicker per Kohl’s, in the 2023 signing class.

