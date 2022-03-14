Dylan Raiola: The 5-star QB who puts Jesus Christ on his goalpost

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry offers the first big DawgNation swing at telling the story of 5-star rising junior QB phenom Dylan Raiola out of Arizona. ============================================================= There is a 5-star QB from out of state that Georgia is already all over. Since last summer.

He took a big visit for a home game last fall. This young gun has an impressive 6-foot-3 frame. He can make every throw. With authority. The defense will have to defend every inch with this guy. He’s skilled in those vogue off-platform throws as well as a 75-yard bomb. This guy has the cross-body throw and the sidearm fling launched under the arm of a hard-charging defensive end in his bag.

A close family member had a long and distinguished NFL career. With the same team. He’s gifted, but also has a Super Bowl champion QB on speed dial that is like an “uncle” in the family. The family business has been and remains football.

His last name is Raiola. That’s Dylan Raiola. The Arizona resident has as much raw talent as any passer Kirby Smart has recruited during his time in Athens. Raiola has an NFL pedigree and a Super Bowl champion QB to call on in his own right. That would be his “Uncle Matthew” Stafford. The former Georgia Bulldog is a sounding board on all things QB. Stafford has shared how much he enjoyed his time in Athens. He thinks Raiola would love it, but is not pressing that issue. As tempting as it would be to pack Stafford pointing the way for the next great UGA QB into a headline, that’s not what this is. It would be forcing a narrative into double coverage. His college choice will be his own. Not even his father’s deep All-American and Rimington Trophy roots with Nebraska are going to sway the dial here. His uncle, Donovan, is also the offensive line coach in Lincoln, too. It will happen organically. As it should. The inroads that have been built sound promising for the red and black. But the Raiolas are letting it all develop. They have the faith the process will work out.