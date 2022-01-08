BREAKING: All-American OL Earnest Greene III has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry breaks down the All-American Bowl early signing period decision reveal from elite OL prospect Earnest Greene III. ============================================================= San Antonio, Texas -- California Love. Georgia added a little bit more Cali to its roster pool with the decision shared by All-American OL Earnest Greene III on Saturday.

Greene III signed during the early period but chose to reveal his choice during the NBC All-American Bowl telecast from the Alamodome. He joins some pretty impactful names like Brock Bowers, JT Daniels and Kendall Milton in Athens. There’s probably something to be said there about the influence of that 2018 Rose Bowl win against Oklahoma and how that has raised the street cred of the Bulldogs going forward. There should be even more to be noted here about Matt Luke coming through in the clutch yet again with another top 100 offensive line prospect for his room. He’s worked some late in the cycle magic to retain names like Amariums Mims, Tate Ratledge and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in the past.

Luke worked hard on this one and so did offensive line assistant Eddie Gordon. Gordon has been a long-time relationship builder here for Georgia with constant contact and communication. The Bulldogs earned this commitment and decision while facing some strong contenders. Ohio State was probably the early leader for Greene given that former St. John Bosco OL Wyatt Davis went on to star in Columbus. Georgia handled his recruitment well during the summer and early fall, but Alabama came with a very hard late charge for Greene.

This decision also preserves a strong streak for offensive line recruiting while Kirby Smart has been the head coach. The Bulldogs have signed an All-American Top 100 offensive line recruit in every class under Smart up to this point. 2016: 4-star Ben Cleveland (Nation’s No. 10 OT and No. 90 overall)

2017: 5-star Isaiah Wilson (Nation’s No. 5 OT and No. 16 overall); 4-star Andrew Thomas (Nation’s No. 9 OT and No. 45 overall); 4-star OG Netori Johnson (Nation’s No. 6 OG and No. 87 overall)

2018: 5-star Jamaree Salyer (Nation’s No. 1 OG and No. 10 overall); 5-star Cade Mays (Nation’s No. 3 OT and No. 22 overall); 4-star Trey Hill (Nation’s No. 3 OG and No. 62 overall);

2019: 5-star Clay Webb (Nation’s No. 1 C and No. 26 overall)

2020: 5-star Broderick Jones (Nation’s No. 2 OT and No. 11 overall); 4-star Tate Ratledge (Nation’s No. 3 OT and No. 38 overall); 4-star Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (Nation’s No. 1 C and No. 60 overall)

2021: 5-star Amarius Mims (Nation’s No. 3 OT and No. 8 overall); 4-star Micah Morris (Nation’s No. 9 OT and No. 67 overall); 4-star Dylan Fairchild (Nation’s No. 6 IOL and No. 98 overall)

2022: 4-star Earnest Greene III (Nation's No. 2 IOL and No. 40 overall) That list doesn't include the likes of 3-star OG Justin Shaffer (2017) and 4-star OT Warren McClendon (2019) who have been mainstay starters for Luke on this year's national championship finalist team. Or former All-Americans like Xavier Truss (2019) and Chad Lindberg (2020) who are reserves on this year's roster. It really jacked up the degree of difficulty for Georgia to sign a premier OL prospect like Greene in 2022. Prior to Greene's decision, the highest-rated OL signee in this class was 4-star OG Aliou Bah out of IMG Academy. Bah, a very impressive player in his own right, ranks as the nation's No. 343 overall recruit for the 2022 cycle. Earnest Greene III: Why did he choose Georgia?