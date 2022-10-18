Eddrick Houston: 5-star ‘unblockable’ junior is already a must-get for the ‘Dawgs

There are priorities in every recruiting cycle. There are 5-star talents and then there are those even more uncommon players like Eddrick Houston.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior Eddrick Houston . He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 18 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Georgia and Ohio State began to stand out as the schools recruiting him the hardest once that crucial Sept. 1 date for high school juniors rolled around. The head coaches of both those schools were at the game of the year for Georgia high school football last Friday to see Houston, among several other prospects.

“Do you know that saying where hard work beats talent when the talent doesn’t work hard?” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “I’ve got a different one with Eddrick. He’s the hardest-working kid but then has all the talent in the world. How do you beat that?”

Houston was one of those. He had the privilege of competing in front of Day and Smart. Then he got to watch the ‘Dawgs take on Vanderbilt for his first gameday visit.

Ryan Day and Kirby Smart already know a lot of it. That’s why they were at that Buford-Mill Creek game last Friday night. It featured the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Georgia’s Class 7A, a pair of top 25 nationally-rated teams and four prospects that currently hold a 5-star ranking.

The tape is strong for Houston and the measurables are pinpoint. Yet there’s a lot more. Even for the normal cache of Intel we crack open with a big-time prospect.

It was a rare weekend in the life of a prospect. Even for this space.

“He said I played well and he likes how I handle myself on the field,” Houston said. “I’m not really engaging with other players that are making comments that are unnecessary and things like that. He liked to see the leader that I try to be to help my teammates and push them beyond their limits.”

Smart broke down his Mill Creek game from the night before. Check them out below.

“He was really talking about the game and how we all played and how I played,” Houston said of that pre-Vandy chat with Smart. “He started asking me about how things are going for me at school. Nothing really trying to promote the school there. He was just trying to see how I am doing as a person.”

While he was there, he said Smart gave him an eyeball-scouting opinion of what he saw on Friday night.

We have to weave in a lot of information like a plane at altitude. What we must unravel here about Houston calls for the narrative to keep climbing.

The way stories are normally constructed won’t work here. The aim is to put the most interesting stuff at the top and then trim the tree down from there. That method won’t work here.

He’s a three-sport athlete. Houston was also named the Georgia High School Football Daily’s State Player of the Week last month after his two sacks and seven tackles in a 14-0 win against Marietta.

Houston has been generating multiple sacks in five of his team’s seven games. That’s not even one of the quick-hit things we wanted to break out and share quickly.

This quote will make him sound like a NIL-proof recruit: “I play [football] because I love it.” he said. “I’m not really into football for getting anything out of it. Like a lot of money or a big contract. I could get nothing out of it. I just love playing football.”

The three sports are a unique mix: Football. Track. Wrestling. He said track season is his second favorite sport and will run the 400 and train in the throws. Let’s all shake our heads here at once. He’s a 5-star and 255 pounds. He is anchoring the 4X400 relay team for Class 7A state athletics power Buford High.

Houston will play DE and TE for Buford. He puts some of that 400-meter anchor closing speed to work there at tight end on the many sideline-to-sideline plays he makes for the Wolves.

5-star senior RB Justice Haynes had strong praise for Houston. “Eddrick is a ‘Dawg. He and I remind each other so much of one another. Even at practice, we go at it. Just chirping because we are the same people. He works his behind off every day in that weight room. On the field. Off the field. He just wants to be the best person he can be in every aspect of his life.”

Haynes then shifted his opinion into another gear. “He does something every day to impress us,” Haynes said. “I saw Eddrick the first day I came in here. I saw Eddrick take two guys and just drive them back. I’ve seen him take [LSU OL commit] Paul [Mubegna] and just beat Paul one-on-one. Eddrick is unblockable. That man is unblockable in my opinion.”

More from Haynes: “He can play whatever because he can run, too. People are surprised when they see him run to be so big. I saw him, I think, in the Marietta game knock a guy out. Clean. Guy came back and cut across. Eddrick comes across the field and the guy cuts back and it was just BOOM. He can rush. He can hit. He can tackle. He can catch. He can block. He is a tight end. He can do it all.”

Houston can bench press 345 pounds and power clean about 280. He can squat 425 pounds.

He’s a big fan of the Georgia defense: “Georgia just puts out a great defense,” he said. Especially with all those great defensive coaches up there. Coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe] with the outside linebackers. Coach [Tray] Scott with the defensive line. Just all the coaches that they have up there. I kind of had a feeling they were still going to be good on defense regardless of who they have and even if they were missing off to the NFL or regardless.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer

How does Eddrick Houston feel about Georgia?

Georgia is playing with a home edge in this recruiting process. His parents are Georgia fans.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta my whole life,” Houston said. “So my parents have been Georgia fans for a minute and I just kind of bought into them as a Georgia fan as well.”

His dream is the NFL so he can play the game at the highest level. The dream of all dreams would be to represent his home state playing for the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He’s a downtown Atlanta kid. It makes sense.

Houston said his latest trip to Georgia meant he’s probably seen the ‘Dawgs about seven times now.

“It was fun to see how Georgia was able to play and not underestimate anything and go out there and do what they had been coached to do the whole week,” he said. “To see the fans in the stands no matter who they are playing. They are going to be there to support them no matter what.”

He sat with Travion Scott before the game. He got to meet Mrs. Trench Mob.

Buford graduate Montgomery Van Gorder is on the support staff at Georgia. He’s the coach that has been recruiting Houston for the longest now.

“It is pretty much day in and day out,” Houston said.

He refers to Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Dirbe as “Coach D” in casual conversation. The scouting profile at UGA calls for a hybrid appeal

“They see me as a mix between a d-end and a middle guy.” Houston said. “Right now they are saying that I would probably split rooms between Coach Scott and Coach Uzo-Diribe.

Is that a good fit?

“Yes, sir,” Houston said. “I like that. I just really like rushing the edge and getting to the quarterback and also being able to stop the run if it comes to my side and chasing down runners from the back side and side to side.”

He said Smart is very relatable.

“It is good to be able to talk to him,” Houston said. “Good the way he talks to me and makes me feel comfortable being able to come in there. Just knowing who he is and what he has done and to still be able to talk to him without being nervous is pretty great.”

What does he like best about Georgia?

“Just how consistent they are with communicating with me and the coaching staff and things like that,” Houston said. “They care more about your character than what you are on the field. That’s what they want to know about you. They recruited you for a reason. They know what you are on the field and don’t have to look at you for that. They want to see how you are as a person.”

What will the process look like for Eddrick Houston?

Florida State was his first offer. The Bulldogs came next during his freshman year. That was a wild story. Georgia knew about him as a player, but when his coaches at Buford tweeted out a picture of him after winning a race at Parkview High School with the school’s 4X400 relay team, it made an impact.

The ‘Dawgs took that in with what he was already showing on film at his size. They knew that was the kind of prospect they build their championship defenses around.

What is he looking for with the ideal fit?

“I am looking for a community,” Houston said. “Then the academics and the athletics. Not going to do all the Top 18 or Top 20 or anything like that. It is going to be a top 10 or a top 5 and maybe a top 3 and then I will commit. More than likely, I am going to do a top 5 and then commit.”

It is hard for him to consider an exact date or timeline. He’s got more research to do.

“I’m trying to see what best fits me right now,” he said.

He’s been to games at Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan State this season. When he checked out Ohio State for the first time, it was an impactful trip. He was in the stands for that comeback against Notre Dame in the opener.

“My first time up there,” Houston said of that Ohio State visit. “It was electric. Especially playing one of the top teams in Notre Dame. They were well-coached and super athletic. Ohio State unfortunately had to go into halftime down. They were losing but came out the second half and they were ready.”

His “auntie” came with him for the Vanderbilt game

“She’s a Georgia fan so she just likes seeing Georgia play in general,” Houston said. “She’s enjoying just the process of recruiting and going to different games and things like that.

Houston isn’t sure how busy he will be on trips for the rest of the season. He wants to now focus on region play and a deep playoff run.

He kept his eyes on Nolan Smith on Saturday versus the Commodores.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Houston said. “Able to stop the run. Pass rush. Drop back. Whatever the coaches ask him to do, it was just fun to watch him play.”

The schools that play a 4-3 want to see Houston line up at DE. The schools that line up in an odd front see him as an outside linebacker.

“I just want to go with whatever the coach I want to play for says,” Houston said. “I feel like if I put in the work, then I can be an outside linebacker. If not, then playing defensive end would be great as well.

Uzo-Diribe told Houston he could play the Travon Walker role in the Georgia defense. If he does one day play for Georgia, it will all depend on his weight when he arrives in Athens.

His current weight looks good for OLB, but he will be on the DL with Scott if he’s 265 or 275 pounds when he is a senior.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Eddrick Houston: “Be where your feet are”

Houston wears the number zero. It fits such a low-ego player. The Georgia High School Association finally let varsity players wear that digit this fall. He wore that digit in middle school.

His team calls him “Big E” or “Agent Zero” because of that unique number.

He wrestles to help him with his hand placement, leverage and conditioning. He likes the tightrope walk of going against heavyweights. That’s just like an offensive lineman.

“Once you are in the ring, it is really just you and him,” Houston said. “You have to win that one-on-one battle. One wrong move and you are on your back pinned. Or if you are too tired, the opponent can get the best of you. There’s a level of aggressiveness there you have to get used to. It translates well to playing football.”

There’s an old soul layer to his personality. Maybe that comes from what he likes to do to unwind from being a 5-star prospect and playing three sports at a place like Buford.

Houston will sit on a bench near a lake in his neighborhood. He’ll mellow out to Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

His motivation to play comes from watching his older brother, Quakari Freeman, play when he was younger. His brother was a linebacker and he played up until high school. Then he lost the feel for it.

“I saw him playing when I was younger and it looked like so much fun,” Houston said. “So amazing. I had an unreal fire to play football. It started when I was five. I always wanted to play football and as it keeps going up it keeps being fun for me. It is something I can do to have fun.”

There was a two-year age difference between the two. That is a very tragic story.

“Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore,” Houston said.

Quakari Freeman was shot and killed on July 1. Houston described it as a “wrong place at the wrong time” situation. It was just so sad to hear.

His older brother was well-known for wearing a cold-weather ski mask.

“So before the game and during pregame I wear one of those to get ready for the game.,” Houston said. “I just like to remember him that way. I just dedicated this season to playing for him.”

A loss like that can lead youth to mature fast. But Houston was already a team leader prior to that tragedy.

It speaks to how a 5-star recruit cares more about dancing with his teammates during timeouts. When the PA plays the same song at games they do curls to on Thursdays in the weight room, he can’t help it.

It explains how he can lose sight of Kirby Smart and Ryan Day at his game.

“I like the phrase to ‘Be where your feet are’ as a football player,” he said. “People nowadays are thinking about college and where they are going to pick and where they are going to go and why they are going to go there.”

“I think we need to be where our feet are. Some people worry about when the offers are going to come. But really if they just keep on working at it and their feet planted where they are then those schools are going to come. The schools will see you not focused on anything else. They’ll just see you putting in that hard work and it will show on the field.”

“Then when you do play well you don’t have to post it everywhere on Twitter and wherever you think you need to post it. It is going to show up on the field. It will be a roller coaster from there. Because once you show it on the field that’s when they start coming and you are going to see your stock keep coming up as a player.”

There’s no wonder that the schools that recruit him so hard bring up his leadership and effort and how much they can tell for he cares for his teammates.

That was the sort of stuff that Smart saw from Houston on the field last Friday night and that stuff will even show up on film.

“Just be where your feet are,” Houston says. “That’s really where we all need to be right now.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

