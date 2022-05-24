What it means: 4-star 2023 Louisiana QB Eli Holstein commits to Alabama

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep points out what the commitment of 4-star Louisiana QB Eli Holstein means to Georgia with its 2023 recruiting class and the efforts to sign 5-star QB Arch Manning. ========================================================= If you do not follow college football recruiting that closely, then sometimes one might need a big neon sign to figure out just exactly what is going on.

It means a few things: Alabama has its QB piece for its 2023 recruiting class from the state of Louisiana

The Crimson Tide is not likely, at all, to take two top 100 overall prospects at QB in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

That effectively means that the Tide is out of the chase for 5-star QB prospect Arch Manning. Manning has scheduled his three official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Texas on the first three weekends in June. The decision made public by Holstein today largely makes this a two-team race between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns for the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle. When Manning went out to visit schools in the spring, he took trips to check out each of those three programs.