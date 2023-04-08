Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football lands commitment from No. 1 2025 tight end Elyiss Williams

5-star DE/TE Elyiss Williams is a 6-foot-7 multi-sport athlete at Charlton County in the 2025 cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Todd Hartley continued his incredible run of recruiting the tight end position, as the Bulldogs land a commitment from Elyiss Williams, the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2025 recruiting class per the On3 industry ranking. The 247Sports Composite rankings also tabs him as a 5-star prospect.

Williams is from Folkston, Ga. and listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. The addition of Williams makes him the highest-rated prospect in Georgia’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle. The Bulldogs also currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle as well.

Georgia holds five commitments in the 2025 class, with all five ranking in the top 100. Georgia signed the No. 2 overall class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

