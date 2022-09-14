Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 33, Samford 0

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the 33-0 home opener against Samford at Sanford Stadium. ========================================================= The Samford win was a game of firsts for the true freshman players on the Georgia football program. Let’s just tick them off right here at the jump: Freshman DL Bear Alexander had his first career tackle

Freshman WR Dillon Bell had his first career reception and first career touchdown reception

Freshman CB Daylen Everette finished tied for second on the team with his three tackles

Freshman LB E.J. Lightsey also had his first career tackle and also provided one of the most incredible under-the-radar moments of the entire game

Freshman WR De’Nylon Morrisette had his first career catch

Reclassified freshman CB Marcus Washington Jr. had his first career tackle

Freshman DL Shone Washington also had his first career tackle

Freshman DE Mykel Williams got his first career sack

Georgia started three true freshmen on Saturday in Athens against Samford. That’s one more than in the season opener against Oregon. Promising safety Malaki Starks added his name to the list of true freshman getting starts for the ‘Dawgs in 2022. Freshman P Brett Thorson and freshman DE Mykel Williams earned that rare nod in the opener. The ‘Dawgs also played a total of 22 true freshmen against the Bulldogs. That’s an 83 percent increase from the 12 that saw their first reps against Oregon in Atlanta.

Kirby Smart’s program did not start any redshirt freshmen against Samford. When the game ended, we saw that another 19 players from the 2021 class also saw time in the runaway 33-0 rout. That means that 42 of the 82 players that hit the field for the ‘Dawgs in the game have been on campus for less than two years. If you didn’t know any of that but are glad you do now, then the weekly DawgNation “Freshman Report” is put together with that level of reader interest in mind. Those feats – and the young Georgia football players behind them – is what the weekly DawgNation “Freshmen Report” is all about.