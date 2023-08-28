Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola keeps Buford perfect with 41-yard TD pass

5-star QB Dylan Raiola led his new Buford team to a 10-7 win over Mallard Creek in Charlotte, N.C., last Friday. The Wolves scored an 18-0 victory against St. Frances Academy (Md.) in a matchup featuring two top 10 nationally-ranked teams the week before. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)