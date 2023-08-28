clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola keeps Buford perfect with 41-yard TD pass
ATHENS — Dylan Raiola kept his Georgia High School record perfect last Friday night in Charlotte, N.C., but the win didn’t come without anxious moments.
Mike Griffith
BREAKING: Elite in-state 2026 QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis commits to Lincoln …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2026 future 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis of …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: There’s far more to Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star Buford QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
Tempers flare after Georgia commit Dylan Raiola leads Buford in showdown …
Dylan Raiola’s Georgia high school career started with a bang and ended with a sideline fracas on Friday night at Buford High School.
Mike Griffith
5-star OT Josh Petty: ‘You are going to win national championships if you …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT prospect Josh Petty. He ranks as …
Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart singles out 3 Georgia players who had great fall camps

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: ‘Carson Beck could have been our quarterback that entire …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, injury report, what coaches …

Connor Riley
How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him …

Connor Riley
Cover 4 on Georgia football: The DawgNation staff predictions for the …

Jeff Sentell
