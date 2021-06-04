Georgia football recruiting: Who’s officially visiting today on June 4
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the flood of official visitors in town today for the next 48 hours.
======================================================================
Visitors have been back in town working and touring all week at Georgia. The live period is going with a heartbeat of about 173 bpm these days.
The official visitors to Athens come in today. There will be a slew of them. It is counter to just throwing out hyperbole it is safe to say that Georgia hasn’t had an official visit weekend of this magnitude since at least December of 2019 at the very least.
Georgia’s 2020 class was the last one to get to experience official visits and those took place in January of 2020 and that was right before the global pandemic. Those went a long way towards affirming and nailing down the commitments of offensive targets Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Ladd McConkey.
That seems fitting in the context of this weekend. For if Georgia wants to have a class chock-full of mass defensive destruction, this weekend needs to go off like Governor Kemp dropping that recent mask mandate.
Let’s tick off the names first and then we will dive into each visitor in greater detail. There’s a lot of ground to cover here. Don’t blame the author. Blame that black-belt recruiting staff in Athens for lining up so many big names on the first official visit weekend right out of the gate.
OFFICIAL VISITORS (OFFENSE)
- 4-star QB commitment Gunner Stockton/Rabun County/Tiger, Ga. (Nation’s No. 5 QB and No. 41 overall prospect)
- 4-star RB Branson Robinson/Germantown/Madison, Miss. (Nation’s No. 5 RB and No. 57 overall prospect)
- 4-star TE Oscar Delp/West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga. (Nation’s No. 2 TE and No. 80 overall prospect)
- 4-star WR Kojo Antwi/Lambert/Suwanne, Ga. (Nation’s No. 13 WR and No. 90 overall prospect)
- 4-star OL Addison Nichols/Greater Atlanta Christian/Norcross, Ga. (Nation’s No. 3 interior OL and No. 103 overall prospect)
- 4-star WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette/North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga. (Nation’s No. 231 overall prospect)
OFFICIAL VISITORS (DEFENSE)
- 4-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton/McDonogh School/Owings Mills, Md. (Nation’s No. 70 overall prospect)
- 3-star DT Aaron Bryant/Southaven/Southaven, Miss. (Nation’s No. 436 overall prospect)
It kind of all slants toward one side of the ball, doesn’t it? That’s a good thing for the future of Georgia football.
That said, it is the proper focus. Georgia has eight defensive commitments for its top-ranked overall recruiting class so far in 2022 (247SportsComposite rankings) compared to just three offensive commitments for this cycle.
What are some of the guys looking for? There was a good range of opinions to note here.
Aaron Bryant, the 3-star DT, didn’t want to spoil the surprise of seeing all the new facility upgrades at Georgia on his phone. He wanted to see it in person.
“I’ve really tried to stay off social media so I wouldn’t spoil the visit for myself but one thing I’ve heard about is that they had built some new facilities,” he said. “That’s going to be pretty cool to see.”
4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette told DawgNation he will be in Athens all summer long. He’s already been up to Athens this week and returns this weekend for his only official visit. The feeling here is that Morrissette will become one of the more effective peer recruiters in this class for UGA.
“Really looking forward to interacting with all the recruits and coaches there,” he said. “I haven’t really built a connection with a lot of the commits nor the players they are recruiting so I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and being around everyone.”
Let’s go into deeper detail below with the highest-rated targets for the 2022 cycle that will be on their officials in Athens this weekend.
4-star commitment Gunner Stockton (Official visitor)
Class: 2022
Position: QB
Why: Stockton has the type of talent and dual-threat ability to win a national championship at UGA. Stockton, the son of a Georgia Southern Hall of Fame DB and a high school defensive coordinator, has thrown a ball in the air approximately 64 yards in a game.
Commitment date (if applicable): January 28, 2021
Hgt./Wgt: 6-1/220
School: Rabun County (Tiger, Ga.)
Rankings: Nation’s No. 5 QB and No. 41 overall prospect
Stockton on DawgNation.com: 1) Get to know the 5-star QB who will “unleash hell” on a football field; 2) Stockton commits to UGA; 3) Stockton’s first two seasons of high school ball on par with Trevor Lawrence’s stat parade
Notable: The 4-year starter stands to shatter a few all-time GHSA records with another brilliant season this fall. The young Rabun County star had had back-to-back Fridays in which he ran he threw for six scores one week, then ran for five touchdowns in his next game. He had at least two straight weeks in 2019 where he accounted for seven touchdowns in a game.
