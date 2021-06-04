Georgia football recruiting: Who’s officially visiting today on June 4

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the flood of official visitors in town today for the next 48 hours.

Visitors have been back in town working and touring all week at Georgia. The live period is going with a heartbeat of about 173 bpm these days.

The official visitors to Athens come in today. There will be a slew of them. It is counter to just throwing out hyperbole it is safe to say that Georgia hasn’t had an official visit weekend of this magnitude since at least December of 2019 at the very least.

Georgia’s 2020 class was the last one to get to experience official visits and those took place in January of 2020 and that was right before the global pandemic. Those went a long way towards affirming and nailing down the commitments of offensive targets Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Ladd McConkey.

That seems fitting in the context of this weekend. For if Georgia wants to have a class chock-full of mass defensive destruction, this weekend needs to go off like Governor Kemp dropping that recent mask mandate.

Let’s tick off the names first and then we will dive into each visitor in greater detail. There’s a lot of ground to cover here. Don’t blame the author. Blame that black-belt recruiting staff in Athens for lining up so many big names on the first official visit weekend right out of the gate.

OFFICIAL VISITORS (OFFENSE)

4-star QB commitment Gunner Stockton/Rabun County/Tiger, Ga. (Nation’s No. 5 QB and No. 41 overall prospect)

4-star RB Branson Robinson/Germantown/Madison, Miss. (Nation’s No. 5 RB and No. 57 overall prospect)

4-star TE Oscar Delp/West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga. (Nation’s No. 2 TE and No. 80 overall prospect)

4-star WR Kojo Antwi/Lambert/Suwanne, Ga. (Nation’s No. 13 WR and No. 90 overall prospect)

4-star OL Addison Nichols/Greater Atlanta Christian/Norcross, Ga. (Nation’s No. 3 interior OL and No. 103 overall prospect)

4-star WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette/North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga. (Nation’s No. 231 overall prospect)

OFFICIAL VISITORS (DEFENSE)

4-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton/McDonogh School/Owings Mills, Md. (Nation’s No. 70 overall prospect)

3-star DT Aaron Bryant/Southaven/Southaven, Miss. (Nation’s No. 436 overall prospect)

It kind of all slants toward one side of the ball, doesn’t it? That’s a good thing for the future of Georgia football.