Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star cornerback Justyn Rhett
Georgia clearly made an impact on cornerback prospect Justyn Rhett when he took his official visit during G-Day. First, Rhett de-committed from Notre Dame while on his visit to Athens.
Not even 10 days after his visit, Rhett went ahead and committed to Georgia.
UGA News
