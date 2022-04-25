Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star cornerback Justyn Rhett

Georgia football landed a commitment from 4-star cornerback Justyn Rhett. He was a former Notre Dame commitment.
Georgia clearly made an impact on cornerback prospect Justyn Rhett when he took his official visit during G-Day. First, Rhett de-committed from Notre Dame while on his visit to Athens.

Not even 10 days after his visit, Rhett went ahead and committed to Georgia.

