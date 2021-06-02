Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 2

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will chart who plans to visit UGA on the second day back after prospects are again allowed to return to campus for visits.

Georgia had a landmark day for the 2021 roster with the additions of Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick on Tuesday. That bodes well for the current outlook of the program.

It was also a good day for the future of the program. The Bulldogs opened their doors in front of another $80 million well spent in facility upgrades for the program.

DawgNation deemed it Day 1 of the “live period” and the highlights of the day are reflected here.

Big Bear Alexander saw his flight delayed for several hours on Tuesday and didn’t make it to Georgia until late last night. The highest-rated commitment in Georgia’s No. 1 ranked 2022 class will be back in Athens today.

Who’s coming down the track for Day 2 at UGA?

Well, there’s the No. 1 player for the Class of 2023 (LT Overton) and a “RBU” legacy (Justice Haynes) in the same cycle. The Bulldogs are also hosting Cayden Lee out of Hillgrove High School. Lee should be seen as a Jermaine Burton-level WR talent who is already rated among the nation’s top 125 players in 2023.