Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 2
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry will chart who plans to visit UGA on the second day back after prospects are again allowed to return to campus for visits.
Georgia had a landmark day for the 2021 roster with the additions of Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick on Tuesday. That bodes well for the current outlook of the program.
It was also a good day for the future of the program. The Bulldogs opened their doors in front of another $80 million well spent in facility upgrades for the program.
DawgNation deemed it Day 1 of the “live period” and the highlights of the day are reflected here.
Big Bear Alexander saw his flight delayed for several hours on Tuesday and didn’t make it to Georgia until late last night. The highest-rated commitment in Georgia’s No. 1 ranked 2022 class will be back in Athens today.
Who’s coming down the track for Day 2 at UGA?
Well, there’s the No. 1 player for the Class of 2023 (LT Overton) and a “RBU” legacy (Justice Haynes) in the same cycle. The Bulldogs are also hosting Cayden Lee out of Hillgrove High School. Lee should be seen as a Jermaine Burton-level WR talent who is already rated among the nation’s top 125 players in 2023.
Georgia will also host a fast-rising in-state receiver Debron Gatling from the 2024 cycle. The Milton High standout has picked up a lot of offers over the last 2-3 months.
Let’s take a closer look at the two biggest visitors set for Wednesday outside of Mr. Alexander.
5-star Lebbeus “LT” Overton (Unofficial visit)
Class: 2023
Position: DE
Why: He’s the nation’s top-rated prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite.
Commitment date (if applicable): He’s undecided
Height/Weight: 6-4/269
High school: Milton High School (Milton, Ga.)
Rankings (247Sports Composite): Nation’s No. 1 DL and No. 1 overall prospect for 2023
Notable: Overton is also a very accomplished basketball player on the AAU circuit and for Milton High School. ... He carries an approximate 4.0 GPA ... His primary recruiter at UGA is Scott Cochran. Cochran has a relationship with Overton and his family dating back to their time together at Alabama. Overton’s father is now the athletic director at Kennesaw State, but he was also an athletic administrator for many years at both Alabama and Texas A&M. ... Overton had 21.5 sacks last year as a sophomore in Georgia’s Class 7A. ... He’s picking up a lot of two-sport offers these days. ... It sounds like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal and Texas A&M are the schools to watch for the time being. ... His father was an offensive lineman at Oklahoma and his mother was a volleyball player at Kentucky. .... Overton is an early riser and a self-starter. He regularly cooks all of his meals every day and is a 5-star in the kitchen for breakfast, too. He is already treating athletics and his skill development like it is a profession.
Overton on DawgNation.com: Why UGA recruits LT Overton differently than any other recent 5-star
