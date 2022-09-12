PHOTOS: A slick Kirby Smart recruiting welcome for 5-star Sam M’Pemba stood out in Samford shutout

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares a few choice visuals from the visitor list that was in Sanford Stadium on Saturday against Samford. The biggest visitor of the day had to be 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Smart exited the field quickly into the locker room. Only to return less than 10 minutes later.

The coach of the national champions walked under the ropes set up to lead his team to the west end zone tunnel and knocked out a quick 2-minute pregame interview with the SEC Network.

He shook several hands, posed for a few photos and made the day for several Georgia football fans and supporters that had field access for the event.

Now, he’s strictly a pass rusher as that will be his path on Saturdays.

It was for a 5-star tour around Sanford Stadium. That was Sam M’Pemba from St. Louis who plays for IMG Academy in Florida. The 6-foot-3-plus, 250-pounder got reps as a TE and WR as a junior for the Ascenders.

He was the “Goose” to a “Maverick” 5-star EDGE prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Those two were smiling all through that lap.

If it has, it has been quite rare. I’m sure the circumstances of the game, the 4 p.m. kickoff and the promptness of M’Pemba all had certain levels to do with that.

If an opportunity like that has happened at a home game before, I haven’t seen it.

The entire trek took up only about eight minutes. Let’s see how well that personalized lap around Sanford Stadium will aid the ‘Dawgs in the long run here.

They continued their tour down to the east end zone and back up the home sideline. When he pointed off into areas, he was probably talking up the early-arriving Georgia student section. Or where 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis led the Redcoat band after his final home game.

M’Pemba was smiling a lot on Saturday. He was seated in the front row of the west end zone stands. Georgia had strategically placed 4-star LB commitment CJ Allen and 5-star CB commitment AJ Harris in the same row with him.

5-star junior safety Khalil “KJ” Bolden was also in the stands

Bolden was actually the highest-rated prospect in the stands on Saturday. He ranks as the No. 1 player in a loaded 2024 class for the state of Georgia in that cycle. He’s rated as a safety and that’s the likely position he will excel at long-term.

That said, he could also be a very effective two-way player in college. Or just make his name on Saturdays as a receiver. He has the skill set for it as the clutch catch he made to extend a drive in the 2021 GHSA Class 6A state title game against Langston Hughes will attest to that.

He was at Ohio State-Notre Dame on the first week of the season and had this trip to UGA planned on the docket for quite some time. He will be taking the majority of his game visits this fall with his Buford teammate KingJoseph Edwards.

Edwards is also a top national recruit in the 2024 cycle. He could also play multiple positions in college and is one of the most important overall targets for Georgia in that class. Especially given the need that the Bulldogs will have at the safety position for a player of his caliber in the years to come.

Bolden certainly was having a good time and there were a couple of moments where he seemed totally in the moment during the pregame activities inside Sanford Stadium.

We will have much more on Bolden later this week on DawgNation.

He wasn’t the only 5-star defensive back prospect from the 2024 class in town for the Samford game. The “Dawgs also hosted CB Charles Lester III on Saturday.

Lester was in Athens in late July as well. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 3 CB and the No. 22 overall prospect fo that cycle on the 247Sports Composite.

Alabama and Georgia look to be two teams that have really prioritized the Riverview HS standout out of Sarasota in Florida.

The 2023 COMMITS: CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Gabe Harris

Lamar County LB CJ Allen tracks right now as the nith-highest-rated commitment in the Georgia class. AJ Harris is the highest-rated commitment on the board. Gabe Harris is the 10th-highest rated Bulldog in 2023.

All three of those dedicated Bulldog commits were in Athens on Saturday. They are each having highly-produtive seasons.

They would each crack the list of the top 5 most impressive starts to the 2022 season by members of the current Georgia recruiting class.

Harris has been a shutdown corner, effective playmaker and a tenacious run defender so far. He has not only shown no sign of a letdown moving from AISA ball to AHSAA Class 7A in Alabama, he has shown improvement during that transition.

The 5-star CB ranks as the nation’s No. 3 CB and the No. 33 overall recruit for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He has told DawgNation that he will try to make every home game he can this fall.

Allen is playing both ways for Lamar County and has been brilliant. The nation’s No. 9 LB and No. 120 overall prospect has piled up 553 rushing yards through four games. He is averaging 8.5 yards per carry, 138.3 yards per game and has scored nine touchdowns.

He also has 45 tackles so far from his LB spot going both ways.

Harris was the subject of a recent DawgNation profile that chronicled his move from Thomas County Central to Valdosta High School to IMG Academy for his senior season.

He moved to IMG Academy, started practicing and working out and had cracked the playing rotation for the national boarding school powerhouse stocked with Power 5 prospects six days later.

Daniel Calhoun and KingJoseph Edwards headline rest of the names

That’s a pretty stout group, but massive Centennial HS OL Daniel Calhoun and the aforementioned KingJoseph Edwards were two of the other really important visitors in Athens on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 Calhoun ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and he No. 63 overall prospect for the 2024 class. He has made multiple trips to UGA for games so far over the last year. The 355-pounder is a very large human at over 350 pounds. The best chance for him to play early on Saturdays might actually be at guard.

Edwards ranks as the nation’s No. 6 ATH and the No. 35 overall prospect for the 2024 class. As stated previously, he is a high school teammate of Bolden. There is at least a puncher’s chance that the Bulldogs might sign three All-American level prospects from Buford High School in that cycle.

We will also have more on Edwards and that visit later this week.

It was also hard not to see big Grayson TE Kylan Fox on his visit inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has the skill set where he could also be an EDGE or a TE prospect. Fox ranks as the nation’s No. 23 ATH and the No. 160 overall recruit.

Class of 2024 North Carolina cornerback prospect Deuce Walker was also up front in the stands on Saturday. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder does not have the stars from the major services yet. But he is the younger brother of promising Georgia freshman LB Jalon Walker.

